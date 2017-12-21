Sponsors locked in for clipper carnival

HOME VICTORY: Australian skipper Wendy Tuck sailed into Sydney first with her team.

BENDIGO BANK, Fish D'Vine and Whitsunday Foodservice take out top spot for the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival sponsorships.

One of the biggest events on the Whitsundays' 2018 social calendar has been made possible by the support of local businesses.

The event will take place from January 13-29 to celebrate the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet arriving in the region.

The Bendigo Bank Clipper Race Welcome Party on January 19 will be held on Airlie Beach Foreshore.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner said the carnival had something for everyone and thanked the sponsors for their support.

"It is great to see local businesses getting involved and with their support I think it is going to be one of the biggest social events this region has ever seen,” MrTurner said.

"A big thank you to Tourism Whitsundays members Angel Signs, Paradise Outdoor Advertising, News Corp, Graphic House, Cruise Whitsundays, Grant Broadcasters and Lion Pty Ltd who continue to be great investors of the Whitsunday region.”

The community will have the chance to check out the Clipper Race yachts moored in Abell Point Marina from January 19-21 and 25-27.

Key funding partners of the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival are the Australian Government, Tourism and Events Queensland's It's Live program, Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism Whitsundays and Abell Point Marina.

It is the last stop of the Australian leg of the race, which matches experienced skippers with novice sailors who take part in one leg or every leg of the competition, which starts and ends in the UK, taking in Uruguay, South Africa, Australia, China, the US and Northern Ireland.