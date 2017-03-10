30°
Sponsorship a winner

Jacob Wilson | 10th Mar 2017 10:19 AM
Petrit Istogu, Mikhaila Flint and Matt Flint have agreed to a swimming sponsorship.
Petrit Istogu, Mikhaila Flint and Matt Flint have agreed to a swimming sponsorship.

SWIMMING: "Why wouldn't we sponsor someone who supports us?”

This was what Sorrento restaurant co-owner Petrit Istogu had to say about his decision to help financially support Whitsunday specialist butterfly style swimmer Mikhaila Flint.

Mikhaila is off to Brisbane from March 25 to represent the Whitsundays at the Queensland Swimming Championships.

Over three days she will compete in six events and is due to return on March 31 after a quick tour of Brisbane.

Mr Istogu said Mikhaila's talent spoke for itself and a sponsorship was a perfect way to acknowledge a local champion with a bright future.

"They always support us and we need to support them back,” he said.

"Over the last two years she has really been so good at swimming.”

The sponsorship will help relieve financial pressure in accommodation costs and other competition expenses.

Mikhaila's father Matt Flint said the support made all the difference in helping Mikhaila to reach her full potential.

"With Mikhaila's swimming at the moment it is costing me $10-15,000 per year, just for swimming and Petrit is helping me get her to Brisbane which is a massive thing because then we can afford to do another one afterwards in a year,” Mr Flint said.

"She won the North Queensland Championships twice as a nine and 10-year-old and now she is 11 and she gets personal best after personal best every time she gets in the pool,” he said.

"I just want to thank Petrit for getting her there; she has good talent and we are hoping she will carry on.”

Mikhaila's jersey has the motto: "Why run when you can fly?” hinting at her specialist stroke, butterfly.

However, in Brisbane, she will be competing in a range of swimming styles including freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.

If she gets a desirable result, Mikhailawill qualify to compete in Adelaide at the National Swimming Championships.

She will be joined by fellow talented Cannonvale Cannons swimming competitors.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  mikhaila flint north queensland championships sorrento restaurant swimming

