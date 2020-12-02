SPORT NOTES: Bowlers undefeated, 80 golfers at stableford

Proserpine bowlers Jonathan Bye, Wayne Handley, Gavin Milne and Nathan Dodds were undefeated at the Pot of Gold Tournament and came second.

Proserpine bowlers Jonathan Bye, Wayne Handley, Gavin Milne and Nathan Dodds were undefeated at the Pot of Gold Tournament and came second.

HERE’S what’s been happening at bowls and golf clubs in the region this week:

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The team of Nathan Dodds, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne and Wayne Handley travelled out to Pioneer Valley to contest the Pot of Gold Tournament at the weekend.

They were undefeated in their five games and ended up running second. Well done lads.

This weekend will see some more members travel to St Helens Bowls Club for the last tournament of the year.

Unfortunately with players involved in carnivals, the Two-Bowl Triples will not get finalised this year.

Please look out for these games to be called early in the new year.

We would really like the Novice Singles to be finalised this weekend if possible.

The Novice Singles match between Sean Lawton vs. Angus Craig needs to be played with the winner of that match playing Toby Craig in the final.

More stories:

Teaching, travel fuels commodore’s love of ocean

Young gun makes a splash at virtual national comp

‘Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

On Wednesday John, Bruce and Mary arrived nice and early so we could put up the Christmas decorations and make the club Christmas ready.

Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

After a much-deserved afternoon tea, four of us enjoyed an afternoon of social bowls.

John Lahney and Regina Aquilina defeated Bruce Uhe and Heather Brown 19 to 6.

On Sunday, seven players enjoyed beautiful conditions to play a game of bowls.

Bruce Uhe did the split personality role this week playing double second.

Alen Sanderson, Bruce Uhe, Regina Aquilina and Jim Quod defeated John Anderson, Bruce Uhe, John Lahney and Heather Brown 15 to 14.

There’s only a couple more opportunities for us to enjoy social bowls this year.

Hope everyone has Sunday, December 6, at 2pm marked on their calendars for our break-up day including a barbecue, bowls and presentation.

Yearly fees are due by the end of this month. Your payment would be truly appreciated.

The top dressing of the green will be on Sunday, December 13, from 5.30am, before it gets too hot. Please come along and help out if you can.

Ritchie Atkins (right) won Saturday’s single stableford at Proserpine Golf Club. He’s pictured here with Wilf Herweg and Karen Rix.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s single stableford for the Whitsunday Master Butchers Trophy attracted 80 players to the course.

The men’s winners were Ritchie Atkins, 41 points, who edged out Gary Scotford on a countback.

The ladies’ winner was Lyn Muller, 37 points, from Jill Farinelli on 36.

Among the placegetters were Peta Thomas, Joanne Moynihan and Ann Gardel.

The men’s placegetters were Darren Reynolds, 40, Ross Hammond, 39, Larry Muller and Lance Lloyd, 38, who were followed by Tony Goss, Paul Joice and Nick Watson on 37.

Helen and Warren Deighton managed the pin shots on hole nine, Tony Goss 13 and 16, and Col Gillam on hole number two.

Seven shared the two-shot spoils.

Thursday’s division one winner was Greg Walker, on a countback from Mick Caton, both with 40 points.

More stories:

Eco retreat to offer glamping and lessons in living green

Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

Adani fined $25k for breaching environmental conditions

In the second division, Wilf Herweg romped home with 42 points, from Russell Reardon on 39.

The placegetters were Peter Scrivens, also 39, Zac Dowde, Vic Feldman and Andrew Albergo, 38, and Warren Deighton and Jim Cochrane on 37.

The pin shots went to Peter Scrivens on two, Warren Deighton nine, Zac Dowde 13 and Peter Krause 16.

Zac and Mat Bower shared the two-shot pot.

The Wednesday ladies’ overall winners were Wendy Bradley and Pauline Redpath on 39 points.

The placegetters were Beryl Nosworthy, 38, Jan Shuwalow, 37, Lyn Muller and Viv Demartini on 36 and Mandy Patterson 35 on a countback.

Mandy took out the pin shots on hole six and 18, while Brenda Cowan managed to take out hole nine.

Next Saturday, December 5, is Medal of Medals Monthly Medal for the Reef Gateway Hotel Trophy.

Whitsunday golfers Linda Wardroper, Wilf Herweg and Pauline Redpath. Absent: Jason Bourke.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday Golf Club played its last competition for the year on Sunday.

It was the December Monthly Medal and least putts sponsored by Airlie Panel and Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday in conjunction with the Medal of Medals 2020.

A total of 31 players did their best and with the dry course giving extra run, scores were pretty impressive.

Men’s A-Grade:

Winner: Aaron Watts on 67

Runner-up: Jason Bourke on 70

Best gross: Dean Barnard

Longest drive: Dean Barnard

Men’s B-Grade:

Winner: Wilf Herweg on 65

Runner-up: Mick Caton on 68

Best gross: Dean Kercher

Longest drive: Dean Kercher

Ladies’ A-Grade:

Winner: Pam Casey on 69

Runner-up: Tiina Randmae on 70

Best gross: Anna Winterbourn

Longest drive: Pauline Redpath

Ladies’ B-Grade:

Winner: Linda Wardroper on 73

Runner-up: Jo Moynihan on 79

Best gross: Vicki Tuck

Longest drive: Linda Wardroper

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Karen Rix with a birdie chip from 50 metres

1st shot on the 13th: Pam Casey

Men’s A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Dean Barnard

Men’s B-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Ron Jamieson

Ladies’ A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Pauline Redpath

1st shot on the 16th: Pauline Redpath

Ladies’ B-Grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Jo Moynihan

Least putts: Dean Barnard and Wayne Temby with 27 putts.

Guzzler’s Cup: Went to the ladies’ B-Grade winner, Linda Wardroper, who will have more time to enjoy it this time.

Medal of Medals winners for 2020 are Jason Bourke, Wilf Herweg, Pauline Redpath and Linda Wardroper.

This is the last competition for Whitsunday Golf Club for 2020, competition play will resume in mid-January, weather permitting.

WGC has been generously sponsored during the year by Airlie Panel and Paint, Master Butchers Whitsunday, the Reef Gateway Hotel and Ron Jamieson who sponsors the competitions played during the annual trip to Magnetic Island.

We thank them all for their generosity in sponsoring local golf so generously.