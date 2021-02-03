SPORT NOTES: Bowls back in Proserpine after break

Check out the latest bowls and golf results from around the region. Photo Chris Chan

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Six players enjoyed a game of bowls on our first Sunday back.

Peter Lawton, Mary Hedgelong and Barry Zillmann defeated Arthur Griffith, Philip Brown and Heather Brown 18-13.

It was lovely to get back into the swing of things.

Reminder that Sunday bowls is currently a 2.30pm start with afternoon tea before the game and then playing straight through.

Wednesday bowls is also starting back this week.

On Wednesdays, we are trialling something a little different this year.

We will have two sessions of play available on Wednesdays.

The first session will commence at 10am and play until noon.

The second session will begin at 1pm and play until 3pm. Bring your own lunch.

Cost of play is one lot of green fees ($10) for the day.

You can play either of the sessions or both for the same cost.

Club bowls are available for use at no extra cost.

If you have been thinking of giving the sport of bowls a go and haven’t gotten around to it this is the ideal opportunity to give it a try.

Flat shoes, a hat, comfortable clothing and a can-do attitude are all that are required.

Club member Philip Brown has indicated that his company, Phibro Pty Ltd, is willing to sponsor the Social Participation Trophy again this year.

Last year’s winners Heather Brown, Peter Lawton and Arthur Griffith were all awarded with cash prizes at presentation day.

Prizes are given to the top points scorers for the year.

Every social game contributes to this award with three points for each member of the winning team, one point to the members of the losing team or two points to each player in the event of a tied game.

The green is slowly coming back after the renovation carried out on it before Christmas.

Peter and Arthur have been busy keeping the green and surrounds mowed in between all the rain.

There will be a working bee at the club on Saturday, February 6, from 9am to tidy up the greenkeeper’s shed to make enough room to fit the bus in.

Bowls games have started up again in Proserpine. Photo Tom Huntley

If you can lend a hand for a couple of hours it would be greatly appreciated.

Nominations are being called for this year’s club competitions.

The Men’s Championship Singles, Pairs and Fours as well as the Men’s B Singles and Pairs nominations will be closing on February 14.

Only full completed teams will be accepted and of course all nominations must be current financial members.

Please get your names into Nathan Dodds or Wayne Handley or write them on the sheets at the club if you wish to play.

All other nominations will close at the end of February.

The club is still looking at running the Mixed Singles and Pairs this year.

Expressions of interest are called for the Mixed Triples and Fours.

Congratulations to the members who have made the Mackay District Squad to play against Townsville this weekend at Northern Beaches.

They are Wayne Handley, Barry Saroglia, Graham Kinnear, Michael Kinnear, Shane Kinnear and Nathan Dodds.

It is a true testament to the strength of our club and to the dedication of these individual members that so many of our players are honoured with places in district sides.

We wish them all the best.

Arthur Griffith celebrated his 80th birthday with a function at the club last week.

He was presented with his Super Veteran badge by chairman Martin Corr in front of family and friends.

Martin made mention of the valuable contribution that Arthur makes to our club through voluntary work that he does at the club every week.

A poem written especially for the occasion by Bruce Uhe was read out to the group attending and was much appreciated by Arthur.

PROSERPINE GOLF: The Proserpine Golf Club got to play the January Monthly Medal on Saturday, with a total of 90 players turning out to play.

The men’s A-Grade and overall winner was Steven Stewart with net 69.

Runner-up was Kaylem Douthwaite with 73.

The B-Grade went to Phil Batty on a count back from Peter Faust, both with 71 nett, and the C-Grade was won by Ross Hammond, 70 nett, on a count back from Benn Ryan.

The placegetters were Darcy Milne, 70, Paul Joice, Tony Sellwood and Ken Lovette, 73, followed by Perri Simpson, Mark Richards, Paul Douthwaite and Peter Fox, all on 74 nett.

The pin shots went to Scott Grigg on two, Franz Badenhorst, nine, Darcy Milne 13 and Peta Thomas on 16.

Six shared the two-shot pot.

Golf and bowls results.

Helen Deighton was the ladies’ winner with 78 net, on a count back from Elspeth Scotford, followed by Lyn Muller and Ann Gardel on 79.

Lyn Muller took the pin shot on hole nine.

Thursday’s stableford division one winner was Paul Joice, 38 points, on a count back from Andrew Albergo, and John Dodds took out the division two, also with 38 points from Geoff Fitzsimmons on 32 points.

John Grosskreutz led the rundown with 37, followed by Travis Clinch and Peter Fox, 35, Geoff Harris, 34, Michael Ward, 33, and Craig Smith, 32.

The pin shots went to Rob Webb, Andrew Albergo, Peter Fox and John Grosskreutz.

There were two winners in the two-shot club.

On Wednesday, January 27, the ladies played a stroke event with Tina Badenhorst winning on a count back from Lyn Muller, with 75 nett, followed by Anna Winterbourn on 76.

The pin shots went to Wendy Bradley on two, Anna Winterbourn on nine and Viv Demartini on 13.

Next Saturday the club will play for the February RGH Monthly Medal in all grades.

BOWEN BOWLS CLUB:

– Australia Day: Winners were Steve Roome, Lou Fordham and Mark Rodgers. A barbecue and music by Alisa Q made it a great day for everyone.

– Wednesday social: Dot Wilson, Tracey Roach and Eddie Neylon defeated Mary Ellen Pratten Bev Smith and Keith Kirk; Mark Rodgers and Daryl Tuttle defeated Jane Gilbert and Allen Williams; Peter Wilson and Steve Roome defeated David Moodie and Gus Munro.

– Sunday scroungers: Winners were Helena Mackie, Graham Dalton, Jane Gilbert, Ian Doyle, Mary Ellen Pratten and Tracey Roach.

The latest bowls results from around the region. Photo: John Gass

WANGARATTA BOWLS CLUB:

– Tuesday, January 26: C Meredith and P Hinschen defeated S Shearing and M Drummond; R Stitt, I Wheeler and L Tickle defeated D Lawler, M Wilson and L Danvers; B Myers, P Warren and M Tickle defeated T Blair, I Laird and P Tracey; D Retchless, M Elphinstone and P Lawler defeated D Beel, V Hadley and G Danvers.

The jackpot didn’t go off.

– Sunday, January 31: R Stitt, P Warren and A Rolfe defeated W Moulton, P Lawler and L Tickle; S Shearing and G Colquhoun defeated C O’Connor and B Beel; I Wheeler and M Drummond defeated I Laird and K Whitton; L Land, T Crozier and G Danvers defeated D Brock, B Myers and N Bethell; D Lawler, L Danvers and M Longhhead defeated D Beel, M Elphinstone and M Tickle.

The jackpot didn’t go off.

– Competition: In the mixed triples final I Doyle, M Wilson and F Duncan defeated C Meredith, L Tickle and M Tickle.

In the mixed fours final V Hadley, M Wilson, T Evans and P Hinschen defeated P Tracey, S Harvey, J Wright and M Wright.