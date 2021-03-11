SPORT NOTES: Check out latest golf, bowls, darts results

New Airlie Beach Darts Club player Dick O'Hara is on top of the ladder.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Overall and B-grade winner of the Proserpine Golf Club’s March Monthly Medal was Tom Maclean with nett 64 on a count back.

The B-grade runner up was Glenn McKerley on 65.

The unlucky player was C-grade winner Jason Crampton-Smith, who also had 64 nett.

A-grade winner was Paul Douthwaite with nett 71, who edged out Lloyd Kingston on 72.

The C-grade runner-up was Darren Reynolds on 70.

The placegetters were Rod Wecker, 65, Dan O’Connell 67, Michael Cragg, George Meharry and Owen Clarke, 71, and completing the run down on 72 were Roger Vandenberg, Phil Batty and Jim Grace.

The pin shots went to Tony Sellwood on two, Owen Clarke five, Tom Maclean on eight and Scott Clarke on nine.

The only two-shot winner was Matt Goldman on hole nine.

The competition was played twice around the front nine, owing to wet conditions on some of the back nine.

The ladies’ Monthly Medal winner was Jill Farinelli with 71 nett.

Second and third places were taken out by Helen Deighton with 74 nett on a count back from Anna Winterbourn.

The pin shots went to Elspeth Scotford on six and Lyn Muller on nine.

Next Saturday’s event is the World’s Greatest Shave 2-Ball Ambrose when $5 from each player will be donated to the charity.

Golfers have been out and about on the fairways this week.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Thirty players turned up for a chance at the Monthly Medal and the winners were:

– A-grade men: Dean Barnard r/up Clay Coles, best gross Geoff Harrison.

– B-grade men: Gerald Lovell on a count back from Mark McDougall, best gross David Hoy.

– A-grade ladies: Tiina Randmae r/up Peta Thomas, best gross Anna Winterbourn.

– B-grade ladies: Karen Rix r/up Joanne Moynihan, best gross Linda Wardroper.

– Longest drives: Dean Barnard, Peta Thomas, Jo Moynihan.

– Pins shots were awarded to Scott Wardroper, Anthony Gwalter, Aaron Watts, Gerald Lovell, Mark McDougall and Karen Rix.

Sunday, March 14, will be a single stableford.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Nominations have now closed for the Championship Singles, Pairs and Fours as well as the B Grade Singles and Pairs.

Draws will be done as soon as possible with games being called this weekend.

An email will be sent with all the draws.

There were no bowls played last Wednesday due to ongoing wet weather.

On Sunday, nine players came for a game of bowls.

Bruce Uhe and Peter Lawton defeated John Lahney and Jim Quod 23 – 13 in a game of three-bowl pairs.

Draws for championship categories will be done soon. Photo: Chris Chan

Arthur Griffith and Barry Zillmann defeated John Anderson, Heather Brown and Philip Brown 21 – 10 in a game of pairs where the lead on the team of three players was split to allow two bowls each.

Special thanks to Mary Hedgelong who, although she wasn’t playing, came to have a chat, share afternoon tea and did the washing up so we could have maximum time playing.

With the slightly cooling weather and the request of those who have been attending, Sunday bowls will now return to a 1pm start from March 13.

Names in by 12.30pm please.

Wednesday bowls will continue with our two sessions on offer, being a 10am start, names in by 9.30am, and a 1pm start, names in by 12.30pm.

Head along for one session or both for the same cost of $10 green fees.

Why not bring along your lunch and stay for both sessions?

Peter would like to thank those members who turned up Saturday morning to start weeding the green.

They were John Lahney, Bruce Uhe, Arthur Griffith, Wayne Handley, Gavin Milne, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton and Peter, himself.

It’s been a busy week in sport.

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: The new guy Dick O’Hara finds himself on top of the ladder after completing two rounds of darts by beating Nathan O’Hara 6-3 and Garry Robbie 6-1.

Last year’s champion Gene Birse had a bright start to the season as well with 2 wins from 2, which puts him in second place.

Full list of results:

Round 1

R Gallichan 0-6 J Woods

R Coutts 2-6 J Wilson

A Paull 2-6 J Maher

G Birse 6-2 J Rockstroh

S Rose 5-6 A Peel

D O’Hara 6-3 N O’Hara

Round 2

G Birse 6-3 A Peel

S Rose 6-3 N O’Hara

D O’Hara 6-1 G Robbie

J Wilson 6-5 J Woods

R Coutts 6-3 J Maher

A Paull 4-6 J Rockstroh

180s – G Birse, J Rockstroh, J Wilson

Ladder

1. D O’Hara 4pts

2. G Birse 4pts

3. J Woods 4pts

4. J Wilson 4pts

5. S Rose 3pts

6. A Peel 2pts

7. J Maher 2pts

8. J Rockstroh 2pts

9. R. Coutts 2pts

10. A Paull 0pts

11. G Robbie 0pts

12. N O’Hara 0pts

13. R Gallichan 0pts

The league is proudly sponsored by Mika Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for supporting the darts.