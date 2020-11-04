SPORT NOTES: Girls only cricket, Memorial Day for bowlers

HERE’S what’s been happening around the grounds in Proserpine:

PROSERPINE JUNIOR CRICKET: Following on from the success of our girls only holiday clinic, Proserpine Junior Cricket will be running a four-week afterschool girls only program.

This program starts on Wednesday, November 18, 4pm to 5pm, and will take place at Galbraith Park during club training.

Queensland Cricket will be coming to coach the girls and there will be a woman who is a coach or player at each of the sessions.

It is the perfect opportunity for girls to learn skills and play while not feeling the pressure of playing with the boys.

For more information head to the Proserpine Junior Cricket Association Facebook page or phone Mel on 0424 599 722.

On Sunday, the second round of intertown games took place with Bowen heading to Proserpine.

More stories:

50+ swimmers: Cannons smash PBs at club night

Gel blasting field could soon land in Cannonvale

The pay packet Costo will take with him after parliament

The Under-17s were looking to go two from two and won the toss, deciding to bat first. Grady Turner and Michael Pettiford had an opening stand of 96 before Michael retired on 37* with Grady following soon after on 42*.

Jack Pini made a handy 30*, with Ben Valmadre (34) and Keyra Smith (24*) also adding on a quick 52 run partnership.

This allowed Proserpine to get to a very competitive 214 runs off their allotted 30 overs and set Bowen a 7.13 required starting run rate.

Roy Blain and Jackson Riley opened the bowling with Roy’s first over being a wicket maiden and Jackson following with another maiden, keeping Bowen to just 1/9 after the first six overs.

Bowen were struggling with the bat as Prossie’s bowling was tight.

Then Ben Valmadre came on at the 14th over and took a wicket with his first ball, another wicket in his second over and on a hat trick in his third finishing with figures of 4 overs, 1 maiden, 15 runs, 4 wickets.

Securing the win with a run out for the last wicket by Ben also earned him player of the match.

Special mention to Oscar Doland for filling in as a gap player for Bowen and to Don Pettiford for filling in for Michael fielding in the Under-17s.

Thank you umpires and scorers too.

Captain & Co and Professionals (from left) Peter Faust from Captain & Co. with winners Larry Muller and Lloyd Kingston and Mick Kavanagh from Professionals Real Estate.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Sunday’s golf tournament was the Women’s VW Scramble, which was won by Karen Rix, Jayne Gower, Sheree Hasson and Trish McNeill with a nett score of 59.25.

Runners-up were Noelene Spurway, Lyn Muller, Mel Patullo and Ann Gardel with 61 nett.

Only one team will go to the state finals next year.

The four finalists in the Handiskins have been decided.

They are Troy Smith (116 points) and Allen Roberts (115), Lewis Tuck (114) and Dean Kercher (111).

On November 15 these four will play for a prize pool valued at $1200.

Two unlucky players were Lance Lloyd and Peter Lewis, both with 108.

Saturday’s two-ball ambrose for Captain & Co and Professionals trophies went to Lloyd Kingston and Larry Muller with 59.25 nett.

More stories:

Colourfully-clad athletes walk for a good cause

Jubilee Pocket man follows cops to station, punches intercom

FASHION FORWARD: Whitsunday punters flock to Cup events

In the placegetters were Jayne and Sean Gower, 59.5, Troy and Bec Smith, 62, Aaron Watts and Jason Bourke, 62.75, Noelene Spurway and Sheree Hasson 63 and Levi Holmes and Scott Grigg 63.25.

Thursday’s division one winner was Michael Cragg, with 38 points, one ahead of Warren Deighton in second place.

The division two winner was Ken Lovett, with 40, who edged out Vic Feldman and Mark Schubert, both coming in with 39 points.

Further in the rundown were Peter Scrivens, 37, followed by Steve Mitchell, Peter Hughes, John Dodds and Trevor Paroz, all on 36.

The pin shots went to John Roser on two and nine, Lewis Tuck on 13, and Trevor Paroz on 16.

The two-shot pot was shared by Mark Schubert and Ken Lovett.

The Wednesday ladies stroke event was won by Brenda Cowan with nett 72, from Elaine Philpot and Beryl Nosworthy, both on 73.

Wendy Bradley made fourth place with 74 nett.

The pin shots went to Anna Winterbourn on two, Elspeth Scotford on 13 and Beryl Nosworthy on 16.

Next Saturday’s event will be the November Monthly Medal for both men and ladies.

More stories:

Man in hospital after truck rollover near Bowen

Fugitive son’s last words to mum: ‘I’m so sorry, I’m sorry’

Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The annual Proserpine Memorial Day is on again this Saturday.

We have 14 teams from Proserpine, Bowen, Airlie Beach, St Helens and Mackay coming to play in this event.

There will be three games of 17 ends over the day.

We wish all competitors the best.

There was no competition played on Saturday due to people not turning up.

The following competition games are called for this Sunday.

Sunday morning at 9am:

– B-Grade Triples final Michael Eades, Cory Grice and Nathan Dodds vs Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig.

Sunday afternoon at 1pm the following two-bowl triples games are to be played:

– A.Player, Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear vs. Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton, Wayne Handley

– Luchie Gardel, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne vs Michael Eades, Marty Flowers, Cory Grice

– Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Nathan Harriott vs. Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen, Todd Leys.

On Wednesday, we had four players for social bowls and played a game of 2 4 2 Pairs with a lucky dip draw for the team composition.

Bruce Uhe and Peter Lawton got off to a flying start getting nine shots in the first two ends.

Arthur Griffith and Heather Brown then got their game into gear winning eight of the next nine ends.

Proserpine's Johnny Bye thinks about his next move in the Memorial Day at Proserpine Bowls Club last year.

Final score had Arthur and Heather defeat Bruce and Peter 28 – 19.

On Sunday we had eight players for a game of Fours.

Teams and playing positions were chosen with a stick draw.

The Gold team were Alen Sanderson, Heather Brown, Philip Brown and Jim Quod.

They defeated the Green team of John Anderson, Bruce Uhe, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton 19 – 17.

Players are advised with the hot weather upon us, social bowls on Wednesday and Sunday will commence at 3pm.

Names in and afternoon tea at 2.30pm.

It has been decided by our regular social bowlers that there will be no social bowls on Sunday, November 8, with all hands on deck needed for Saturday’s Memorial Day, sponsored by Wilmar.

Members are reminded their annual fees are due by the end of November.

Break up day has been put down for December 6 with a sausage sizzle at 2pm followed by a couple hours of bowls then into the presentations. Hope to see you all there.

Once again the green is to be renovated in December.

Peter has called for help on the following days:

– Thursday, December 10, at 3pm (scarifying)

– Friday, December 11, at 3pm (coring)

– Sunday, December 13, 5.30am/6.00am (top dressing)

Any help would be appreciated on these days.