SPORT NOTES: Latest results for golf, bowls and darts

Lewy and Vicki Tuck, who won the Mark Nicol 2 ball Ambrose Memorial Trophy for the Whitsunday Golf Club. Photo: Contributed

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Thirty Whitsunday golfers played the Mark Nicol 2 ball Ambrose Memorial Trophy event last Sunday.

Vicki and Lewy Tuck were the runaway winners with a nett score of 60.25, followed by Jason Bourke and Clay Coles on 67.

Conditions were bright and sunny with a nippy light breeze keeping players cool and occasionally pushing balls slightly off course.

This annual event in memory of late local muso Mark Nicol was chosen because 2 ball ambrose was his favourite format.

Bronnie Nicol was there to congratulate the winners on the day and will present the trophy at the Christmas party and presentation evening in December.

Winners: Vicki and Lewy Tuck nett 60.25

Runners-up: Jason Bourke and Clay Coles nett 67

3rd: Linda Wardroper and Brendon Meharry nett 69.5

Longest drives:

Men’s A: Lewy Tuck

Men’s B: Don Cameron

Ladies: 1-31 h’cap: Anna Winterbourn

32+ h’cap: Peta Thomas

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Joanne Moynihan and Mark McDougall

2nd shot on the 9th: Ritchie Atkins and Peter Browning

1st shot on the 13th: Pauline Redpath and Scotty Wardroper

1st shot on the 16th: Dean Kercher and Paul Nicol

There is no WGC competition on Sunday with the course closed for the Proserpine Golf Club 2020 Championships.

PROSERPINE GOLF: The big winner of Saturday’s single stableford was Barry Mortimer who brought home a score of 43 points.

This will bring Barry’s daily handicap down to 15.

Troy Smith was runner up with 40 points.

In the run down were Lewis Tuck, 39, Jim Grace, Allen Roberts and Steve Hickey, 38, Rob Smith, Wayne Fitzgerald, Owen Clarke, Kelvin Stevens, Jason Bourke and Peter Lewis, 37, and Luke Henry, 36.

The pin shots went to Scott Grigg, Vic Feldman, Mandy Patterson and George Steane. Seven players featured in the two-shot club.

The ladies’ winner was Mandy Patterson with 40 points, from Heather Luvis on 38.

In the run down were Wendy Gough, 37, and Tessa Aitken and Tiina Randmae on 36.

The pin shot went to Elspeth Scotford on hole nine.

Thursday’s division one stableford event was won by Andrew Albergo on 37 points, on a count back from Glenn McKerley.

The division two was taken out by Lando Sloan with 42 points from Peter Fox on 39, on a count back from Wayne Fitzgerald.

They were followed by Luke Paroz 38, Barry Mortimer and Peter Lewis 35, and Helen Deighton and Geoff Harrison 34.

The pin shots were taken out by Lewis Tuck on two, Don Green on nine, Ken Lovette 13 and Barry Mortimer on 16.

These four plus Rob Webb and Lando Sloan featured in the two-shot club.

On Wednesday, August 19, the ladies’ winner was Pam Casey on 38, followed by Elspeth Scotford, 36, and Rehab Hull, 36.

Tessa Aitken and Brenda Cowan completed the run down.

The pin shots went to Lyn Muller on two, Mandy Patterson on nine, Rehab Hull on 13 and Brenda Cowan on 16.

Next weekend will be the Club Championships held over 27 holes in all grades, on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Proserpine's 2020 singles champion Wayne Handley. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The Champions of Champions Singles was played at Northern Beaches at the weekend.

Proserpine’s Wayne Handley played Paul Higham from Seaforth in the first round.

Wayne got off to a slow start being behind 18 to 9 at one stage before hitting his straps and winning the game 25 to 22.

Then he came up against Manny Isgro from Airlie Beach.

This was a very close tussle with neither player giving an inch.

Manny ended up winning this game 25 to 23.

Manny was then beaten by Ray Kurtz in the semi-final 25 to 21 in another enthralling game.

Chris Gee defeated Wade Cranston from Seaforth 25 to 24 and then Geoff Ollett from City in the semi-final.

The final was played Sunday afternoon between Ray Kurtz and Chris Gee.

Chris ended up winning the final 25 to 22.

Chris will now contest the zone playoff against the Longreach District next Saturday afternoon at Northern Beaches.

A semi-final match of the Championship Triples was played Saturday morning at home.

Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville defeated Martin Corr, Barry Saroglia (sub) and Bob Spees 20 to 16 in a great game of bowls in which either team could’ve won.

The B-grade pairs game in the afternoon was not played due to ill health of one of the players.

Sunday saw 8 players turn up for a social game.

John Lahney and Corey Grice defeated Bob Preston and Peter Lawton 25 to 22 and Arthur Griffith and Jim Quod defeated Alan Sanderson and Heather Brown 35 to 14.

This weekend will see the following competition games called:

Saturday afternoon at 1pmChampionship Triples: Phil Brown, Dale Haack and Wayne Handley vs Toby Craig, Marcus Craig and Jonathon Bye. The winners of this match will play Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville Sunday at 9.30am.

Depending on who wins Saturday, a game of B Pairs may be played Sunday morning between Angus Craig and Marcus Craig vs Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie.

The weather has been generally absolutely magical, although on Wednesday, the winds that blew up made every bowl an example of concentration.

Bowls is a perfect way to disconnect from all of the doom and gloom and concentrate on enjoying the challenges.

First getting good bowls and then keeping those shots while the whole world is doing their best to take that away from you.

On Wednesday, we had one game of fours.

Bruce Uhe, Bob Preston, Peter Lawton and Nev Smith defeated Arthur Griffith, John Lahney, Carol Smith and Heather Brown 29 to 12.

School sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday are going well and the children are really starting to get a hang of the game.

It has surprised some of them, who had thought of bowls as an old person’s game, just what skill is involved and the enjoyment of putting down a great bowl.

Andy Peel is looking to bounce back and regain 4th spot on the ladder for Airlie Beach Darts Club. Photo: Contributed

DARTS: We started off the weekend’s action with the completion of the three remaining matches from round 18.

There were wins for Gene Birse over Ross Gallichan 6/2, Rooster Coutts over Pete Gent 6/1, and Chris Williams over Andy Peel 6/5 in a close one.

The first match of round 19 saw Chris Williams lose only his second match of the season to his close friend Ross Gallichan 6/2.

There was 4 x 140s and a single 180 in that match.

Next, Ken Todd got his 4th win of the season over Rooster Coutts winning 6/3.

Ken’s rival for the wooden spoon, Pete Gent, also recorded his 3rd win of the season defeating Andy Peel 6/4.

That set up a mouth-watering clash next week between Ken and Pete.

The last match of the day saw Jamie Maher defeat Gene Birse 6/4.

There was 16 x 100s and 3 x 140s in that match.

Jamie just held on to that last finals spot for now in 4th place, with a match against Andy Peel, who is placed 5th, coming up on the last day of the regular season.

That win over Gene also means that with only 2 rounds to go, Chris has won the minor premiership for 2020.

A big congratulations to Chris, well deserved.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe and Whitsunday Tattooing.

For anyone interested in finding out more about the club, find us on Facebook at Airlie Beach Darts Club.

League ladder:

1. Chris Williams 37pts

2. Gene Birse 31pts

3. Ross Gallichan 29pts

4. Jamie Maher 26pts

5. Andy Peel 25pts

6. Rooster Coutts 18pts

7. Ken Todd 11pts

8. Pete Gent 10pts