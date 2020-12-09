SPORT NOTES: Top players awarded as clubs farewell 2020

HERE’S what’s been happening at bowls and golf clubs in the region in the past week:

PROSERPINE BOWLS: It’s been a big week at Proserpine Bowls Club culminating with presentation day, rewarding all who played exceptional bowls throughout the year.

It was lovely to see so many of our bowlers prioritise their attendance or send their apologies and good wishes if they were unable to attend.

Proserpine was tied for Club of the Year in 2020 with Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Souths Suburban all achieving equal points.

Highlights of the year were winning the Pratt Cup, Marcus Craig winning the Champion of Champions B Singles and Wayne Handley’s team of Martin Corr, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriot and Wayne Handley winning the Champion of Champions Fours.

On Wednesday, we played shirts versus skirts (ladies versus men), which hasn’t been played for a few years.

This year the shirts took the title with Bruce Uhe, John Lahney and Peter Lawton defeating Mary Hedgelong, Regina Aquilina and Heather Brown 11-9.

Proserpine bowlers Jonathan Bye, Wayne Handley, Nathan Harriott and Martin Corr contested the Men's Champions of Champions at Souths Suburban Bowls Club at the weekend.

On Sunday a barbecue was enjoyed by all present.

A short social bowls game was played.

John Lahney, Cory Grice and Heather Brown defeated Kevin Thorogood, Marcus Craig and Todd Leys 7-4.

In the other game … titled ‘Us and Them’ John Anderson, Regina Aquilina, Dale Haack and Jonathan Bye defeated Alen Sanderson, Martin Corr, Bruce Uhe and Scott Hamilton 9-8.

Phil 4 Tyres Social Participation Awards were given out.

Third place was Arthur Griffith, second Peter Lawton and first Heather Brown with monthly bonus prizes also awarded to Philip Brown, Bob Spees, Stephen Summers, John Lahney, Mary Hedgelong, Bruce Uhe, Jim Quod and Alen Sanderson.

The bonus prizes were only awarded to those who were also at the presentation.

In the major prizes Wayne Handley took out the Men’s Section Bowler of the Year having won Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours this year.

Heather Patullo took out the Ladies’ Section Bowler of the Year having won the Ladies Singles, the only competition played this year.

More stories:

Convincing wins ahead of Christmas break

Whitsunday United farewells 2020 in style

Young gun makes a splash at virtual national comp

In this year of so many restrictions it is a testament to the bowlers that we managed to get most of our scheduled competition bowls finished.

The only two competitions not completed are the 2 Bowl Triples and the Novice Singles.

Members are reminded that affiliation fees are now overdue.

If you haven’t yet paid these, please get in contact with a member of the board to make arrangements for how these can be paid.

Wishing all a very merry Christmas and all the best in the new year.

Remember that your assistance with green renovations on Sunday, December 13, would be appreciated.

Work on the top-dressing will begin at 5.30am in an attempt to get it done before the heat of the day.

If you can help out with this major event for the year, it would be appreciated, another case of many hands making light work.

WANGARATTA BOWLS:

– Tuesday, December 1: D Reckless and M Drummond defeated W Moulton and S Roome; D Beel, M Elphinstone and M Brunker defeated R Stitt, I Laird and I Wheeler. The jackpot didn’t go off.

– Sunday, December 6: I Doyle, W Coonan and A Rolfe defeated T Bowen, P Warren and R Brunker; J Knight, M Elphinstone and B Beel defeated D Beel, I Wheeler and K Whitton. The jackpot didn’t go off.

– Competition: In men’s B-grade singles J Wright defeated J Hammond. In mixed pairs L Tickle and M Tickle defeated P Tracey and M Wright.

At Sunday Scroungers at Bowen Bowls Club Owen Wilms won the encouragement award and the winners were Mary Ellen Pratten, Daryl Tuttle, Peter Wilson and Steve Roome.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday Golf Club celebrated the end of the competition year with a Christmas party and presentation at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Saturday rocking the night away to the Black Catz.

Specials guests were Broni Nicol who presented the Mark Nicol Memorial Trophy for the 2 Ball Ambrose Champions, his favourite format of the game.

Frani Aleman, who normally presents the Kerry Hall Memorial Trophy to the Club Champions, was unable to attend this year.

Don Moore, longtime life member of the club attended for the first time after returning to this area and past members Beryl Miller and David Hoy also joined the celebrations.

Rob Smith and Wendy Gough represented the Proserpine Golf Club and Roger, the club professional was also a welcome guest.

MEDAL OF MEDAL WINNERS 2020:

A Grade: Jason Bourke

B Grade: Wilf Herweg

Ladies: A Grade: Pauline Redpath

B Grade: Linda Wardroper

Eagle’s Nest: 2020

Anna Winterbourn (16th)

SPIT THE DUMMY AWARD:

2020: Wilf Herweg

Mark Nicol Memorial Trophy 2020: 2 Ball Ambrose

Winners: Vicki and Lewy Tuck

Runners-up: Jason Bourke and Clay Coles

2020 Whitsunday Golf Club Champions Anna Winterbourn and Lewy Tuck.

STABLEFORD CHAMPIONSHIP 2020:

Winners and runners-up:

Men’s A: Danny York, Dean Barnard

Men’s B: Mick Caton, Mark McDougall

Ladies’ A: Tiina Randmae, Anna Winterbourn

Ladies’ B: Linda Wardroper, Jo Moynihan

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS 2020: The Kerry Hall Memorial Trophy

Overall Club Champions:

Men: Lewy Tuck

Ladies: Anna Winterbourn

Men: Gross Winners: Nett Winners:

A Grade: Aaron Watts Wayne Temby

B Grade: Don Cameron Peter Browning

Ladies:

A Grade: Penny Wardroper Pauline Redpath

B Grade: Karen Rix Elaine Philpott

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s Medal of Medals stroke attracted 67 men and 21 ladies.

The winners were:

– Men’s A Grade: Gary Scotford

– B Grade: Perri Simpson

– C Grade: Karl Kirkwood.

– Ladies: Marlene Gray.

In the daily competition some good scores were returned, the overall men’s winner, Andrew Colborne, won on a count back from Mick Kavanagh and Logan Devery, all with 66 nett. Andrew won the B grade with Mick in second place, while Logan took out the C grade from Len Booroff on 70 nett.

The A grade winner was Karl Kirkwood, 69, from Kelvin Stephens, 70 nett.

The placegetters were Troy Smith and Paul Gray with 68, Phil Batty, Perri Simpson and Trevor Paroz with 70, and Dan O’Donnell 71.

The pin shots went to Jill Chick, ladies on nine, and all in on two, Jon Miller men’s nine and 16 and Craig Smith on 13.

More stories:

‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

‘Bizarre’: Boatie stalks case worker in Cyclone Debbie claim

Cop may plead not guilty to computer misuse charges

Five of the seven players having two shots were on hole 13, one on 16 and one on nine.

The ladies’ winner was Marlene Gray with 67 nett, from Kath Borer 68 and Wendy Gough 70.

Other placegetters were Suzanne Smith with 72 and Jill Farinelli 73.

On Thursday Kaylem Douthwaite took out the Division 1 with 64 nett from Jason Bourke 67.

Steve Mitchell, 70, took the honours from Peter Scrivens, 72, in Division 2.

The placegetters were Jim Cochrane and Aaron Watts, 70, Geoff Harrison, 71, Zac Dowde and Phil Batty, 72, and Andrew Albergo, 73 on a count back.

The pins went to Peter Browning on two, Peter Krause nine, Steven Stewart 13 and Lew Tuck 16.

On Wednesday, December 2, the ladies played for their monthly medal.

The winner was Brenda Cowan with 69 nett from Viv Demartine 71.

The placegetters were Elspeth Scotford, Tina Badenhorst and Wendy Gough all with 72 nett.

The pins went to Wendy Bradley, Tina Badenhorst and Viv Demartini.

Next Saturday is Turkey Day.

The event is a three-ball ambrose with a shotgun start at 10am and lunch to follow in the clubhouse.

Veterans' Golf December Monthly Medal winner Peter Fox. Photo: Contributed

VETERANS’ GOLF: Last Tuesday we played for the Medal of Medals for 2020 and the first round of Monthly Medals for 2021.

The winners of the Medal of Medals will be announced at the Christmas party, which will be held at the Reef Gateway on December 10.

Winners on the day were Peter Fox with 69 nett with Glen Rees runner-up with 71 nett.

The ladies’ winner was Jan Shuwalow with 71 nett with runner-up Paula Mcquat with 73 nett. NTPs: Ladies #2 and #9 was Mandy Patterson (in the hole for Mandy on #2) and #16 went to Jan Shuwalow.

NTPs: Men #2 Ken Granger, #9 Geoff Fitzsimmons and #16 Trevor Paroz.