SPORT NOTES: Unexpected upset in championship bowls match

PROSERPINE GOLF: Wet weather forced the course to close for a couple of days last week, which resulted in only two days play.

The Wednesday ladies played in very damp conditions and the Saturday stableford was transferred to Sunday.

The ladies’ winner was Tina Badenhorst with 28 points, followed by Elspeth Scotford and Marlene Gray with 23.

The pin shot winners were Lyn Muller and Elspeth Scotford.

Sunday’s men’s winner was Jason Whitney with 38 points from Andrew Albergo on 37.

The ladies’ winner was Tiina Randmae with 32, from Elspeth Scotford on 29 on a count back.

The place getters were Scott Visma and Sean Gower with 34 and Chris Forrest and Don Cameron on 33 on a count back.

The pin shots went to Sean Gower on two, Paula McQuat and James Devery on nine, Dean Barnard 13 and Andrew Albergo 16.

Jason Bourke and Jason Whitney were the only two-shot winners.

This weekend is Easter and the club will play the best two rounds of three over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: It was very satisfying seeing so many of our members playing bowls at the club at the weekend.

Some great local competition games were played.

Starting on Friday, Marcus Craig defeated Steve Summers in a Championship Singles match.

This was followed by the upset of the round when Toby Craig defeated previous winner Michael Kinnear 25 to 21 in what was a great match.

On Saturday morning Brett Saroglia defeated Duwaine Hiscox in a B Grade Singles match.

In other Championship Singles matches, Gavin Noonan defeated Peter Lawton 25 to 16 and Barry Saroglia defeated Martin Corr 26 to 19.

On Saturday afternoon Barry Saroglia defeated Jim Quod and Shane Kinnear defeated Gavin Noonan in Championship Singles matches and Arthur Griffith defeated Angus Craig in the B Grade Singles.

Wayne Handley defeated Luchie Gardel on Sunday morning then teamed up with Jonathan Bye in the Championship Pairs to defeat Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell in the afternoon.

Also in the afternoon Jim Quod and Dale Haack defeated Peter Lawton and Ross Reville in another Championship Pairs match.

A big thanks to all those that helped mark games over the weekend.

There will be no competition games called this weekend due to the Easter long weekend, however if you are available and willing to play any games it would be greatly appreciated.

Some members will be travelling to Mackay to play in the Easter Carnival at South Suburban over the weekend. We wish them all the best.

On Wednesday in hot and steamy conditions Arthur Griffith and Heather Brown were the only ones brave enough to play despite the forecast of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

In the morning we played some games of cut throat singles and did some training drills and after lunch played a game of singles before retiring for a nice cold drink.

On Sunday, we had two visitors join us for bowls.

Jayden Scullen, 15 year old grandson of Arthur Griffith and Joan Atkinson, Jayden's grandmother visiting from Innisfail.

Jayden and Barry Zillmann drew 20 all with Joan and Phillip Brown in a game of three-bowl pairs.

John Anderson and Heather Brown defeated Arthur Griffith and John Lahney in a game of three-bowl pairs. A great afternoon was had by all.

Reminder that social bowls on Sundays starts at 1pm with names in by 12.30pm.

Wednesday social bowls is two sessions being a 10am start and a 1pm start.

Play one or both of Wednesday's sessions for just one green fee.

The Crokers Bowls Day went ahead on Thursday afternoon but unfortunately it got washed out twice throughout the afternoon.

However all that attended adjourned back inside the club to enjoy a cold refreshment or two.

Thanks to Huggie, Maranda and Geoff who helped out in the afternoon.

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: Jamie Woods and Gene Birse continue to lead the way in the competition, both securing wins on Sunday over Andy Peel and Dick O‘Hara respectively.

Ross Gallichan got his first point of the season with a bonus point loss to Jason Rockstroh.

Joe Wilson suffered a minor set back with his first defeat of the season to Jamie Maher.

Garry Robbie grabbed his first win of the year with a fine victory over Aaron Paull.

Results

A Peel 1 – 6 J Woods

J Rockstroh 6 – 5 R Gallichan

J Maher 6 – 3 J Wilson

R Coutts 6 – 3 N O‘Hara

A Paull 3 – 6 G Robbie

G Birse 6 – 0 D O‘Hara

The league is proudly sponsored by Mika Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for your support.

We break this week for Easter, so have a lovely Easter and we’ll be back in two weeks’ time.