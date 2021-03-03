SPORT NOTES: Working bee called, golfers tee off before rain

Karl Kirkwood was the division one winner for Thursday’s stableford at Proserpine Golf Club. Photo: File

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Unfortunately there was no social play at the weekend due to the consistent rain we received.

There were a couple members who travelled down to Mackay to compete in the district mixed pairs.

Peter Lawton and Heather Brown lost their first round match and Vicki Spann and Wayne Handley lost their second round match.

On Wednesday, we had 5 players for the morning game. What a close game it was.

Fiona played double lead. Fiona, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton defeated Fiona, Stephen Summers and Bruce Uhe 16 – 15.

In the afternoon Stephen Summers and Peter Lawton defeated Arthur Griffith and Bruce Uhe 18 – 17 in another very close game, playing three-bowl pairs this time.

Regina Aquilina and Heather Brown represented Proserpine at Mackay City’s PAH.

Welcome to our newly accepted members Justin Follett, Duwaine Hiscox and Merv Roach.

With these new members, it has been decided to leave the nominations for club competitions up for another week.

So please phone Wayne Handley (0487 625 378) or Nathan Dodds (0402 138 823) to nominate or pop into the club before Sunday afternoon.

Nominations are now being called for this year’s selectors. Nominations will close on March 18.

Nomination forms are available at the club. Last year’s selectors were Scott Hamilton, Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley.

A working bee will be held at Proserpine Bowls Club at the weekend. Photo: Tom Huntley

Peter Lawton has called a working bee for Saturday, March 6, to pull weeds out of the green.

It would be good to get as many helpers as we can to assist in this to make the green run and play a lot better.

Please bring a screwdriver or little weeding hoe and bucket.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Thirteen players got halfway around the course on Saturday and that was the end of the game as the rain started tumbling down.

Seventy-two players had originally nominated, but by 9.30am that number had fallen to below 40.

In Thursday’s stableford Karl Kirkwood took out division one with 39 points, from Roger Vandenberg on 38.

Peter Elms was division two winner, also on 38 points, from Terry Handford on 35.

The placegetters were Sam Deicke, 37, Adam Maggs, Zac Dowde and Trevor Paroz, 36, followed by Tom Maclean, Mat Bower, Chris Brett and Paul Joice all with 35.

Golfers did not get very far through the course before rain started to fall at the weekend. Photo: File

The pin shots went to Matt Muller on two, Mick Cragg on nine, Sam Deicke 13 and Wayne Fitzgerald 16.

Six players shared the two-shot pot.

The ladies’ Wednesday competition winner was Pauline Redpath with 33 points, ahead of Lyn Muller and Elspeth Scotford, 31, and Rehab Hull on 30.

The pin shots went to Lyn Muller on nine and 16, and Beryl Nosworthy 13.

This week the monthly medals for all competitions will be held, weather permitting.

Nominations are also open for the handicap match play. They close on Wednesday, March 10.