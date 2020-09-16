SPORT RESULTS: Check out who’s in form in golf, bowls, darts

Tiger Woods Stableford runners-up Karen Rix and Don Cameron with winner Pam Casey. Aaron Watts was also the winner but is absent from the photo. Photo: Contributed

Tiger Woods Stableford runners-up Karen Rix and Don Cameron with winner Pam Casey. Aaron Watts was also the winner but is absent from the photo. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: The newly-treated greens posed no problems for many of the 54 entrants who played a 4BBB stableford competition on Thursday, September 10, in warm and windy conditions with some excellent results.

Winners: Brendon Meharry and Rob Webb with 48 points

Runners-up: Wilf Herweg and Barry Shuwalow with 46 points

3rd: Jim Cochrane and Steven Stewart with 45 points on a countback from fourth placegetters

4th: Wendy Bradley and Paula McQuat

5th: Geoff Fitzsimmons and Paul Joice with 45 points

6th: Terry Handford and Troy Smith with 44 points

Two-shotters on the day:

Andrew Colborne and John Grossskeutz (9th), Michael Cragg and Barry Mortimer (13th), Michael Ward (16th).

Nearest the pins:

John Grossskeutz (2nd), Trevor Paroz (9th), Michael Cragg (13th) and Peter

Krause (16th)

More stories:

‘Heart and soul’ of Proserpine is one step closer

VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

New admin building set to boost region’s disaster resilience

Saturday, September 12, medley stableford:

Some mighty good scoring on the blustery day with greens improving by the minute with 77 players competing.

Men:

Winner: Lance Lloyd with 41 points

Runner-up: Jim Cochrane with 40 points

3rd: Troy Smith with 38 pints on a countback from Conrad Werner

Ladies:

Winner: Wendy Gough with 43 points

Runner-up: Joanne Moynihan with 38 points

3rd: Marlene Gray with 36 points

Two-shotters: Allan Roberts and Lance Lloyd (9th) and Lloyd also birdied

the 13th.

NTPs: Conrad Werner (2nd), Allen Roberts (9th and 16th), Mandy Patterson

(10th) and Lance Lloyd (13th)

Tiger Woods Stableford runners-up Karen Rix and Don Cameron with winner Pam Casey. Aaron Watts was also the winner but is absent from the photo. Photo: Contributed

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday Golf Club played a multiplier stableford last Sunday, also known as a Tiger Woods Stableford, and bought in some eye-watering scores, despite blustery winds and recently cored and scarified greens.

Winners: Pam Casey and Aaron Watts with 68 points

Runners-up: Karen Rix and Don Cameron with 66 points

3rd: Penny Wardroper and Ritchie Atkins with 61 points

4th: Tessa Aitken and Paula McQuat with 58 points

5th: Joanne Moynihan and Mark McDougall with 46 points

Longest Drives:

Men’s A-grade: Geoff Harrison

Men’s B-grade: Don Cameron

Ladies:

1-31 h’cap: Penny Wardroper

32+ h’cap: Peta Thomas

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Dean Kercher

1st shot on the 13th: Pauline Redpath

Men’s A-grade:

1st shot on the 16th: Geoff Harrison

Men’s B-grade:

1st shot on the 16th: Paul Nicol

More stories:

Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

New sunset tour gives taste of iconic Whitsunday islands

Ladies:

A (1-31 h’cap):

2nd shot on the 2nd: Pauline Redpath

B (32+ h’cap):

3rd shot on the 2nd: Joanne Moynihan

2nd shot on the 16th: Peta Thomas

Next Sunday will be Round 1 and September 27 will be Round 2 of the WGC Club

Championship 2020, with each competitor’s best score to count.

The year has been so truncated that this was deemed the best way to give everyone a chance to play for the Kerry Hall Memorial Trophy.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The team of Nathan Dodds, (subbing in for Phil Brown), Dale Haack and Wayne Handley travelled to City Bowls Club on Saturday to contest the Triples Champions of Champions.

Unfortunately they were defeated by the Airlie Beach team in the first round 21 to 17. Congratulations to the Seaforth team on winning the event.

This weekend will see Bob Spees and Marcus Craig contest the Senior Singles Champions of Champions and the B-Grade Singles Champions of Champions respectively.

We wish them both all the best.

Quite a few members will also be travelling to Seaforth to contest their five-a-side carnival this weekend.

We wish all those playing all the best.

Phil Brown and Marty Flowers have decided to forfeit their first round match of the Championship Pairs to Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell to let this progress.

Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell will now play Sean Lawton and Shane Kinnear.

Could you please try and arrange this game to be played ASAP.

This game will be called to be played on Saturday, September 26, at the latest.

Airlie Beach Bowls Club bowler Bob Spees (left) will contest the Senior Singles Champions of Champions. Pictured here with Tony Whitehorn.

Last week Year 6 students from Proserpine State School enjoyed a taste of bowls as part of the school camp activities.

Many thanks to Arthur Griffith for his assistance on both days.

In social bowls last Wednesday, Darelle Rowe and Heather Brown defeated Bruce Uhe and Carol Smith 23 to 18.

Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton defeated Ron Rowe and Neville Smith 17 to 16.

Darelle and Ron have now moved on, continuing their travels home to Tea Gardens in NSW while slowly enjoying time travelling.

Carol and Neville have extended their stay with family rather than returning home to Victoria at this point in time.

There is a meeting of Ladies Section members at 1pm on Wednesday, September 16.

Members are reminded that the AGM of the club will be held on Sunday, September 27, at 10am.

We would like as many members to attend, as after all, it is your club.

Ross Gallichan and Gene Birse about to do battle in the darts semi-final. Photo: Contributed

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: There was a nice turnout on Sunday afternoon at Hogs Breath for the semi-final match between Proserpine’s Gene Birse and Bowen’s Ross Gallichan.

We got going around 1pm when Ross threw for the bullseye to see who would have the first throw.

Ross hit the 25 and Gene followed suit.

They couldn’t be separated so we had to go again.

If this was a sign of things to come, we were in for a treat.

After a second effort at the bull, Geno had the throw, and away we went, best of 19 legs of darts.

Understandably, nerves were present, and the crowd were close to the action.

The players were supported well and they both wanted to put on a show.

The match was interrupted by two ambulances and a fire truck pulling up right outside, it was all happening.

It only became apparent what had happened later in the day.

All of us at the club wish a speedy recovery to the people that were affected on Sunday.

More stories:

Premier announces $21K for Proserpine project

New $1m Whitsunday car park off limits to residents

Owners argue free RV park creates ‘unfair playing field’

When the action got back under way, Ross found himself down 5/0 at the break.

It was going to be tough for him to get back into the match.

But he’s more than capable of it and a lovely 180 got his confidence up a little.

It made you wonder, if he got one leg, he would get two, and then maybe three, and all of a sudden we’d have a match on our hands.

Gene had different ideas though and was steady throughout the match, hitting 10 tonnes, 2 x 140s, a lovely 101 checkout, finishing the match with a nice 52 average and winning in superb fashion 10/0.

Congrats to Gene, he awaits the winner of Chris Williams and Jamie Maher in the other semi-final.

Ross will have the chance to put that disappointment behind him with a good performance this Saturday in the 3/4th place match.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe, thanks for the hospitality, and

Whitsunday Tattooing, thank you for the continued support.