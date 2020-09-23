SPORT RESULTS: Darts grand final champion crowned

Here are the latest sport notes from across the region:

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: After the events of last week’s impressive semi-final win, Gene Birse was looking on intently at the second semi-final match between Chris Williams and Jamie Maher, to see who would earn a place in the grand final later in the day.

The action got under way and immediately you got the impression this match was going to be a slog.

Chris took a slender 3/2 lead into the first mini break, and when play resumed, Chris stretched that lead out to 3 legs.

With a 7/4 lead, Chris was in control of the match.

There was a late rally by Jamie, levelling the match 7/7, but that was as close as he would get.

Chris saw the game out 10 legs to 7.

Jamie was straight back into the action in the 3rd/4th place match against Ross Gallichan.

This was a more one-sided affair, with Jamie winning the match 8/0 and claiming 3rd place overall in 2020.

No doubt the two best players were in the grand final.

Straight from the get go, the darts took over.

We had 38 hundreds, five 140s, some great check-outs and the match had a fast tempo.

It made for great viewing for the family and friends that came out to support the players.

It was neck and neck, a real close contest in the first half of the final, but Gene always seemed to have a slight edge over his opponent.

However, Chris did finish top of the league for a reason and fought hard to wrestle some of the control away from Gene.

But when Gene took a 9/7 lead, it seemed to take the wind out of Chris.

It understandably had the opposite effect on Gene who, smelling blood in the water, put his foot down, and in fine fashion, ran out 11 legs to 7 and won over a worthy finalist.

With that came the 2020 Airlie Beach Darts Club Premier League Title.

Congrats to all the players on a great season. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.

Thanks to Hogs Breath and Whitsunday Tattooing for all your support this year, it’s greatly appreciated. Roll on 2021!

For more information about the club, or any of its competitions, phone Jamie 0405 411 865.

Gene Birse has claimed the 2020 Airlie Beach Darts Club Premier League Title. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s 4BBB stableford was won by Gavin Kerwand and Sam Deicke with 47 points, on a count back from John Roser and Ken Granger, Daniel O’Donnell and Sam Marschke, and Aaron Watts and Peta Thomas.

In fifth place were Ken Lovette and Wayne Fitzgerald, on a count back from John Grosskreutz, and Tiina Randmae and Rehab Hull, all with 46 points.

Completing the rundown were Elspeth and Gary Scotford, 45, and Marlene Grey and Di Dobbins on 44 points.

A total of 27 pairs competed.

The pin shots went to Nathan Holmes on nine, Ann Gardel 10, Chris Brett 13, Kelvin Stephens 16 and Perri Simpson on 18.

The two-shot pot was shared by Nathan Holmes, Chris Brett and John Grosskreutz.

Thursday’s single stroke was won by Jason Bourke with nett 68 in Division 1, and Wayne Fitzgerald, 69, in Division 2.

The runners-up were Roger Vandenberg 71, in Division 1, and John Dodds, 71 in Division 2.

In fifth place was Ross Jackson, a visitor from Pioneer Valley, who was followed by Craig Smith, Trish McNeill and Paul Joice, all on 72, Perri Simpson, Warren Deighton and Michael Cragg, 73 and finally Peter Hughes on 74 nett.

The pin shots went to Lewis Tuck, Ken Granger, Bruce Fielder and Mick Ward.

On Wednesday, September 16, the ladies played a par event.

Winner on the day was Pauline Redpath with +1.

Runner-up was Heather Luvis with -2.

The run down went to Ann Gardel -3 and Elaine Philpot -4 on a count back.

The pins were taken out by Heather Luvis, Elaine Philpot and Anna Winterbourn.

Next Saturday’s event will be a single stableford.

(From left) Whitsunday Golf Club Championships Men's B-Grade winner Peter Browning, Ladies' A-Grade runner-up Penny Wardroper, Ladies' B-Grade winner Elaine Philpott, Men's A-Grade winner Aaron Watts, Ladies B-Grade runner-up Joanne Moynihan and Men's B-Grade runner-up Don Cameron. Absent: Pauine Redpath and Lewy Tuck. Photo: Contributed

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: A busy field of 28 Whitsunday golfers played the first round of the Club Championships, the Kerry Hall Memorial Trophy 2020, alongside three guest

players on Sunday.

Weather conditions were close to perfect after a cloudy start gave way to lots of sunshine and no wind.

The only hurdle for the players was the recently treated greens, however it seemed the best players coped extremely well.

Peter Browning had a red letter day, as did Penny Wardroper.

All great preparation for Round 2 on Sunday, September 27.

Men’s A-Grade:

Winner: Aaron Watts with 66 nett

Runner-up: Lewy Tuck with 69 nett

Best gross: Glenn Rees

Longest drive: Lewy Tuck

Men’s B-Grade:

Winner: Peter Browning with 66 nett

Runner-up: Don Cameron with 74 nett

Best gross Ron Jamieson

Longest drive: Peter Browning

Ladies’ A-Grade:

Winner: Pauline Redpath with 70 nett

Runner-up: Penny Wardroper with 72 nett

Best gross: Tiina Randmae

Longest drive: Pauline Redpath

Ladies’ B-Grade:

Winner: Elaine Philpott with 71 nett

Runner-up: Joanne Moynihan with 73 nett

Best gross: Peta Thomas

Longest drive: Peta Thomas

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Geoff Harrison

1st shot on the 13th: Don Cameron

Men’s A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Jason Bourke

1st shot on the 16th: Lewy Tuck

Men’s B-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Scotty Wardroper

1st shot on the 16th: Mick Caton

Ladies’ A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Penny Wardroper

1st shot on the 16th: Tiina Randmae

Ladies’ B-Grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Joanne Moynihan

2nd shot on the 16th: Elaine Philpott

Sunday will be the second round of the Club Championships, best score of

the two games to count.