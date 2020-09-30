SPORT WRAP: Club champions decided, bowls semi-finals coming

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Twenty-nine Whitsunday golfers played the second round of the Club Championship last Sunday in perfect golf conditions.

There were a several star players on the day.

Jason Bourke had a blue ribbon day with best gross, longest drive and two pin shots for the A-grade men and Don Cameron was runner-up, had the longest drive and a nearest the pin for men’s B-grade.

Prizes were well spread in ladies’ A-grade with Pauline Redpath winning for the second consecutive week, Elaine Philpott was runner-up in ladies’ B-grade and took two nearest the pins to boot.

The 2020 Club Champions will be revealed at the presentation and Christmas Party scheduled for December 5.

Men’s A-grade:

Winner: Wayne Temby with 72

Runner-up: Aaron Watts with 73

Best gross: Jason Bourke

Longest drive: Jason Bourke

Men’s B-grade:

Winner: Mark McDougall with 69

Runner-up: Don Cameron with 70

Best gross: Ron Jamieson

Longest drive: Don Cameron

Ladies’ A-grade:

Winner: Pauline Redpath with 70

Runner-up: Jacqui Wall with 71

Best gross: Anna Winterbourn

Longest drive: Penny Wardroper

Ladies’ B-grade:

Winner: Karen Rix with 74

Runner-up: Elaine Philpott with 75

Best gross: Pam Casey

Longest drive: Karen Rix

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Don Cameron

1st shot on the 13th: Anna Winterbourn

Men’s A-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Jason Bourke

1st shot on the 16th: Jason Bourke

Ladies’ A-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Tiina Randmae

Ladies’ B-grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Elaine Philpott

2nd shot on the 16th: Elaine Philpott

Whitsunday golfers will be on their annual trip to play two rounds at Magnetic Island so there is no Whitsunday Golf Club competition at Proserpine on Sunday.

Peter Fox won the men’s single stableford at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Sixty-nine members turned out for a single stableford event on Saturday, with good scores coming from both the ladies and men.

Men’s winners were Peter Fox with 42 points, from Karl Kirkwood 41 and Warren Deighton 40.

The ladies’ winners were Elspeth Scotford on 40, and Beryl Nosworthy and Lyn Muller in second and third, both with 37 points.

Noelene Spurway and Tiina Randmae both had 36 points.

The placegetters were Jim Grade with 39, Brian Smith 38, and John Dodds 37.

These were followed by John Roser, Michael Cragg, Anna Winterbourn, Sean Gower and Peter Lewis all on 36 points.

The pin shots went to Vince Collins on two, Tony Sellwood on nine, Ken Lovette 13, Peter Fox 16 and Trish McNeil on 10.

Two shared the two-shot pool.

Thursday’s two-ball ambrose was won by the husband and wife combination of Troy and Bec Smith with nett 60, from Michael Ward and Steve Mitchell 62.5, and Michael Cragg and John Dodds 63.

The placegetters were Peter Fox and Geoff Harrison 63.25, Ken McCullum and Lando Sloan 64.5, Travis Clinch and Perri Simpson 65, Wilf Herweg and Pascal Neunreuther 65.75 and Jim Cochranre and Terry Hanford 66.

Nearest the pins were Wayne Fitzgerald, Wayne Temby and Brian Smith on the par threes.

The Wednesday ladies’ stroke event was won by Elspeth Scotford with 66 nett, from Rehab Hull on 69.

The placegetters were Lyn Muller 71, Tessa Aitken 73 and Di Dobbins and Jacqui Wall both with 74.

The pins went to Elspeth Scotford on two and nine, Tina Badenhorst six and Di Dobbins on 16.

Next weekend the club will play for the October monthly medals.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Two games of championship fours were played on Saturday morning.

Angus Craig, Luke Kinnear, Graham Kinnear and Shane Kinnear proved too good for Bob Spees, Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville in winning 24 to 9.

In the other match Vince Olsen, Luchie Gardel, Andrew Bell and Barry Saroglia defeated Sean Lawton (subbing for Dale Haack), Kevin Thorogood, Jim Quod and Brett Saroglia 30 to 18.

In the first championship fours match played on Saturday afternoon, Toby Craig (subbing for Martin Corr), Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriott and Wayne Handley defeated Marty Flowers, Ted Cullen, Steve Lawrie and Todd Leys 26 to 13. ‘

Also on Saturday afternoon, a game of championship pairs was played.

Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell proved too strong for Sean Lawton and Shane Kinnear winning 29 to 9.

This now gets us out to the semi-finals of both the pairs and fours.

The following games must be played before October 18.

Luke Kinnear was in a winning team for championship fours on Saturday.

Championship pairs semi-final:

Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott vs. Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell. Winner of this match to play Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley in the final.

Championship fours semi-final: Angus Craig, Luke Kinnear, Graham Kinnear and Shane Kinnear vs. Michael Kinnear, Luchie Gardel, Andrew Bell and Barry Saroglia. The winner of this match to play Martin Corr, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriott and Wayne Handley in the final.

These games can be played on Friday afternoons or on the public holiday or whenever they can be arrange to be played.

The B-grade triples draw has been down.

I will leave it up to you guys to try and arrange to play these games over the next couple of weekends as I will be away.

The following novice singles games have been called for this Saturday morning.

Sean Lawton vs. Ayden Bartz marker Scott Hamilton; Michael Eades vs. Alen Sanderson marker Peter Lawton.

Winners of these matches will play Angus Craig and Toby Craig respectively.

Nominations for the upcoming Memorial Bowls Day in November are fast filling, which is great to see.

If you haven’t nominated a team yet you better get in fast.

Last Wednesday we mixed things up a little.

We played two games of 9 ends changing teams around at afternoon tea.

In the first game Arthur Griffith and Heather Brown defeated Peter Lawton and Heather Patullo 15 – 1.

In the second game, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton defeated Heather Patullo and Heather Brown 12 – 8.

We are looking at reformatting the time for Wednesday bowls in order to try to enable some who previously couldn’t consider playing bowls because of other regular commitments.....we will examine this more fully before making changes.

Thank you to all of our members who attended Sunday morning’s AGM and to those who were unable to attend but extended their good wishes and apologies.

We are pleased to report that the board who have been working so well together for the past year has been returned … and will continue to work proactively for our club.

President and games controllers for the ladies section are still to be appointed … as is the providore for the kitchen.

After the AGM, some of our members stayed on for a chat and a sausage sizzle before having a very enjoyable game of social bowls.

Arthur Griffith, Jim Quod and Jonathan Bye defeated Bruce Uhe, Peter Lawton and Heather Brown 31 to 13 and John Anderson, Phillip Brown and Cory Grice defeated Alen Sanderson, Amy Hart and Wayne Handley 30 to 16.