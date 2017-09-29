Sporting culture is heating up

TRIPLE J: Jai Staines, Joshua Jarvis and Joe Moretto won their section of the triathlon.

TRIPLE J: Jai Staines, Joshua Jarvis and Joe Moretto won their section of the triathlon. Contributed

WHATEVER happened to Friday afternoon sport in primary school?

This is a question which holds increasing relevance in a society where one in every four children are overweight and mobile devices are tempting school children to be more and more sedentary.

Yet, few people would question the importance of physical education in schools.

Lily Peacock did well in Qld U12 Rugby League. Contributed

St Catherine's Catholic College is ensuring physical activity still plays a major role in the life of their students, teaching them the importance of adopting and maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.

St Catherine's students are excelling in the sporting arena, with the primary school students recently winning this year's Proserpine Interschool Athletics Carnival.

St Cath's College Basketball team competed well last term. Contributed

The growing school means their school representative teams are constantly expanding and evolving at a rapid rate.

The college has a number of primary and secondary students representing the North Queensland region at respective state carnivals and are always looking for opportunities to represent the college at local and regional competitions.

The St Cath's soccer team has kicked goals this year. Contributed

St Catherine's teams have this term performed in touch, rugby league, rugby union, netball, basketball and cricket to play local and Mackay games and competitions.

Underlining this commitment, a recent Whitsunday triathlon email said: "Congratulations to St Catherine's who won the McDonald's Schools Championship. St Catherine's stepped up with more competitors this year as well as more volunteers.”

Mikhaila Flint and Jy Parkinson competed at the Queensland Short Course Swimming State Championships. Contributed

Year 6 students recently had a chance to join the secondary Sports Excellence program which gives motivated and gifted students the opportunity to enhance their skills by training twice a week (before school and during a lunch break) as well as having access to the developing weights gym and on-staff personal trainer, Ali McNamara.

Congratulations must go to Mr Bates and Mr Laguna who are persistent and tireless in their efforts to establish this culture of sporting participation and excellence at St Catherine's.

The St Cath's soccer team has kicked goals this year. Contributed

Mr Bates is a long standing member of the Proserpine and District Sports Association and both teachers are instrumental in ensuring students at St Catherine's realise their potential in district, regional and state competitions.