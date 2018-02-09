Sporting Expo a one-stop shop

SPORT EXPO: The Whitsunday Sports Expo will be held at the Cannonvale State School on February 10.

THE Whitsunday Sports expo is back.

The 2018 event follows the huge success of the inaugural event at the PCYC last year and is back in time for the 2018 sporting season.

The idea behind the expo is to centralise representatives from all Whitsunday sporting groups and provide a one-stop information centre for anyone looking to get active and get involved in the coming sporting season.

Expo organiser and Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said the sport across the Whitsundays was severely disrupted last year in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"But let's put that behind us and get back to normal and get the kids playing sport,” he said.

"And for adults don't let the cyclone be the thing that makes you retire. If you are not ready to retire come back to your sport in 2018.”

Each sport will have its own marquee that will be staffed by representatives from that sport.

"They will be able to talk to people about when the season starts, when it finishes, what it costs, whether it involves travel or not and whether it is a sport that involves mid-week training.”

Sporting leaders will be on hand to talk about district and state representation in that particular sport and what kind of commitment in terms of time and money is needed to get involved.

There will be about 30 sports represented from the traditional winter field sports such as soccer, netball and rugby but also represented will be individual sports such as equestrian sports, sailing, motor sport, swimming, golf, weightlifting and tennis.

As well as providing information the expo will be an interactive experience with a go-cart on display, there will also be fun mascots and games set up to engage young sports people.

Don't miss this opportunity to plan out and make your sporting choices when the second annual Whitsunday Sporting Expo comes to the Cannonvale State School on February 10.

