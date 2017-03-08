Sporting spirit at cross country day

Year 2 student Ebony Williams shapes up well at the Whitsunday Christian College cross country event.

ONLY 39 points separated the Lions and Eagles sporting houses during the Whitsunday Christian College cross country carnival on Monday.

Participation in the cross country event was encouraging, with a healthy combination of competitive spirit mixed with good old-fashioned fun.

All year levels from Prep to Year 12 took part in a variety of different tracks ranging up to the 4.5km course, which a number of senior students braved.

Sports co-ordinator Sam Priestly said this year's group demonstrated great enthusiasm on the day.

"This year was a step up from previous years, with students running on open terrain,” he said.

"It was open to parents and the community to watch, which helped younger students during the day.

"Every student came and had a good hard run.”

Prior to the event a number of students prepared for scheduled training sessions four weeks in advance.

Mr Priestly said there was plenty of talent on show, with one Year 8 student completing the 4.5km track in 14 minutes.

At the end of the day the Lions won against the Eagles with a score of 383-344.