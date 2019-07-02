Sporting success a family affair

SENSATIONAL SWIMMING: The Hedges clan - Remi, Eden and Gus, with Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club coach Mark Erickson.

SWIMMING: Three Cannonvale Cannons competed in the Northern Beaches Chiropractic Ocean Swim and Qualifier held at The Strand in Townsville last Sunday.

This event was the third in the TOWSA (Townsville Open Water Swim Association) series and the Magnetic Island to Townsville qualifying swim.

Eden, Gus and Remy Hedges were among 170 competitors from across North Queensland.

Eden and Gus competed in the 4km swim.

Eden, 17, had an excellent swim and beat allcomers, leading from start to finish in an outstanding time of 51:46.

Coach Mark Erickson said it was good to watch Eden break away at the start and maintain the build throughout the entire race.

Gus Hedges, 15, swam extremely well in a time of 53:24.

He was sixth overall and second in the 15 - 17 years male age group.

Erickson said that Gus was in the front pack behind Eden for the whole race and it was great to see him move to the front of this pack and held his position well until the end.

Both Eden and Gus have qualified to compete in the Magnetic Island to Townsville swim at the end of July.

Youngest sister Remy Hedges swam in the 1km event, completing the journey in a time of 22:04 to finish ninth overall and second in the 10 - 12 years female age group.

Congratulations to Team Hedges for their outstanding achievements.