Sports expo hits the mark

SPORT FEVER: About 250-300 people walked the hall of Cannonvale State School for the Whitsunday Sports Expo on Saturday. Claudia Alp

LOCAL sport organisations came together last Saturday to showcase a variety of sports and extra-curricular activities catering to all ages in the region.

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said about 250-300 people walked through the doors of Cannonvale State School's hall.

Although he said numbers were slightly down from last year's expo, the response from exhibitors and visitors was positive.

"The feedback from the exhibitors was even though numbers were down, there was a lot more engagement,” Mr Butler said.

"There were more people having a walk around and a look and saying they wanted to sign up or sign their kids up.”

Nineteen sports organisations were represented at the expo including team and individual sports.

Usually held the first weekend after the beginning of the school term, Mr Butler said the expo had been pushed back this year, possibly impacting attendance numbers.

"Last year we had the expo maybe one weekend after school started. It was a little later this year than it has been in previous years, mainly because of the rain and the delayed start to school,” he said.

Mr Butler said the expo usually increased sport participation in the region "across the board” by about 20 per cent.

"All the sports would prefer people to start on the very first day and go to all the training and get the value of all the games,” he said.

"It (the expo) gives people the opportunity to find out what's available because a lot of people don't realise certain sports are available.”