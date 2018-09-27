Sports expo proves a winner

ROLLING ALONG: Zane Williams enjoyed some success at the Airlie Bowls Club.

CANNONVALE State School has held its first ever Sports Expo.

The event ran over two days across the sporting communities of Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket.

The aim of the Sports Expo was to give students the chance to be involved in sporting activities offered in the district.

Cannonvale State School physical education teacher Steve Westley said about 800 school students engaged in four different activities across the two days.

Acacia Rock and Zara Gross-Lyons at the tennis.

Activities included outrigging, gymnastics, rugby league, netball, golf, parkrun and swimming.

Mr Westley said the Sports Expo was the perfect opportunity for students to try different sports.

"We had more than 20 sporting activities for students to participate in,” he said.

"Representatives from Cannonvale Cannons, Airlie Bowls, Outriggers Whitsundays, The Fitness Venue, Whitsunday Touch, Whitsunday Sea Eagles Australian Rules Football Club, Airlie Beach Parkrun and PCYC Gymnastics were involved across the two days.

Isabella De Brincat at water polo.

"We wanted to encourage children to try different activities and show them what sporting options were available in the community.

"There are plenty of sports available in this area, and the aim was to encourage students to actively participate in physical activity.”

Mr Westley added the support not just from local clubs, but sponsors was pivotal in the success of the inaugural event, which looks set to form a regular part of the school calendar going into the future.

Mia Trinder handballs at the Aussie rules clinic.

"We would also like to thank our major sponsors for the event,” he said.

"Whitsunday Transit were amazing, supplying buses to take the school students to events and we would also like to thank Shirtfront Solutions for providing us with promotional expo t-shirts.”

School principal Angie Kelly said the students absolutely loved being a part of the Sports Expo, as did the people who ran the activities.

Mel Schroeder instructed students Alani England, Indiana O'Grady and Skye Sargent.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity that the expo has afforded our students,” Ms Kelly said.