SPORTS NOTES: Check out latest golf, bowls and darts results

Proserpine 200s Carnival winners (from left) Jason Little, Peter Blackburn, Graham Kinnear and David Peet. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The Proserpine 200s Carnival was held at the weekend.

There were 72 players who came from Cairns down to Mackay to contest the weekend.

There was some excellent bowls played and all was played in good spirits.

This year’s winners were David Peet (South Suburban), Jason Little (Northern Beaches), Graham Kinnear (Proserpine) and Peter Blackburn (South Suburban) who were undefeated with 5 wins +40.

Runners-up with 4 wins +41 were John Fielding (Airlie Beach), Paul Foot (Northern Beaches), Peter Petersen (Northern Beaches) and Manny Isgro (Airlie Beach).

Third place went to an Airlie Beach team of Terry Clarke, Graham Herd, Andrew Butler and Ash Warland with 4 wins +20.

Fourth place was Steve Ridolfi (South Suburban), Andrew Bell (Proserpine), Gavin Milne (Proserpine) and Wayne Handley (Proserpine) with 3.5 wins +33.

Round winners went to:

– Round 1: Barry Jackson’s team

– Round 2: Ross Reville’s team

– Round 3: Barry Saroglia’s team

– Round 4: Rick Dunn’s team

– Round 5: Scott Hamilton’s team.

We thank all those who gave up so much of their time and effort in preparation for the 200s and those who supported the club by being involved in the running of the carnival throughout the weekend.

It is a massive effort and greatly appreciated by all of those involved in playing at the event. The winner of the major bowls raffle was Mick Kowalczyk from Cairns.

Thanks also goes to those who donated prizes for the raffle.

At Wednesday social bowls we had a game of pairs and a game of triples with a double lead. John Lahney and Graeme Herd drew with Bob Preston and Nev Smith 18 all.

In the triples Peter Lawton, Mary Hedgelong and Carol Smith defeated Peter Lawton, Arthur Griffith and Carol Smith 19 to 11.

Saturday morning at 9.30am will see a semi-final match of the Championship Triples played between Bob Spees, Martin Corr and Brett Saroglia against Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville.

Also, if possible over the weekend, a game of B-grade pairs with Sean Lawton and Peter Lawton vs. Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie will be played.

We would like to wish Wayne Handley all the best when he contests the Champion of Champions Singles at Northern Beaches this weekend.

Albert Pini (second from left) was declared the overall Monthly Medal winner on Saturday. He’s pictured here with (from left) Jim Grace, Di Dobbins and Marlene Gray at the Proserpine Golf Club. Photo: File

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s monthly medal overall winner was Albert Pini, who was also the C-grade men’s winner, with a great 67 nett.

Once again Albert came close to shooting his age, with 89 gross.

The A-grade winner was Lew Tuck, with 69.

Lew has now taken out this event three times this year in February, April and August.

The B-grade winner was Darren Reynolds with 72, on a count back from B-grade runner-up Tony Sellwood.

Steven Stewart was the A-grade runner up with 71 nett, and Peter Krause the C-grade with 69.

The ladies’ winner was Rehab Hull with nett 68, from runner-up Ann Gardel, 72 on a count back from Paula McQuat.

The ladies’ placegetters were Vicki Tuck, Noelene Spurway and Jill Farinelli.

Elspeth Scotford took the pin shot on hole nine.

The men’s placegetters were John Dodds, Col Gillam, Matt Goldman, Warren Deighton, Barry Mortimer and Peter Faust.

Barry Mortimer, Warren Deighton, Nigel Dowling and Travis Clinch took the pin shots while five players shared the two-shot pot.

The Thursday competition players also held their monthly medal over two divisions.

The Division 1 winner was John Grosskreutz with 68, from runner-up Troy Smith on 70.

Division 2 was won by Tim McBride with a great score of 66 nett, from Trevor Paroz on 69, on a count back from Albert Pini.

For Tim’s effort he will lose two shots from his daily handicap. Well done Tim.

Others in the run down were Wayne Temby and Terry Handford, 71, and Karl Kirkwood, Jim Cochrane and Wayne Fitzgerald all on 72.

The two-shot was shared by Karl Kirkwood and Trevor Paroz.

The pin shots went to Troy Smith on two, Sam Deicke on nine, Karl Kirkwood 13 and Trevor Paeoz on 16.

On Wednesday, August 12, Marlene Grey took out the Wednesday monthly medal with 69 nett from Tina Badenhorst, 71 on a count back from Anna Winterbourn and Wendy Bradley.

In the run down were Tiina Randmae, Viv Demartini and Lyn Muller.

The pin shots went to Marlene Grey on two, Tina Badenhorst on nine, Lyn Muller 13, and Ann Gardel on 16.

Next Saturday’s event is a single stableford for Whitsunday Master Butchers trophy, in conjunction with the second round of the Handiskins.

Whitsunday Golf winners (from left) Paula McQuat (ladies' B-grade winner), Anna Winterbourn (ladies' A-grade runner-up) Don Cameron (men's B-grade winner) and Peter Browning (men's B-grade runner-up). Absent: Pauline Redpath, Dean Barnard, Glenn Rees. Photo: Contributed

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday golfers played their first social competition since the COVID-19 lockdown, all that time ago, with 27 players out on the course in perfect golf conditions.

While the conditions were not reflected in all the scores, many players came in with excellent cards for the August Monthly Medal and least putts, sponsored by Airlie Panel and Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday.

Star of the day was Dean Barnard with an A-grade win, two nearest the pins and the longest drive for A-grade.

Geoff Harrison had the best gross for A-grade and an excellent nearest the pin on the 9th. Karen Rix was the ladies’ B-grade runner-up, shot a nearest the pin on the 2nd and had least putts for the ladies.

Men’s A-grade:

Winner: Dean Barnard with nett 70

Runner-up: Glenn Rees with nett 71

Best gross: Geoff Harrison

Longest Drive: Dean Barnard with a pin high drive on the 1st, followed by 3 putts.

Men’s B-grade:

Winner: Don Cameron with nett 67

Runner-up: Peter Browning with nett 68

Best gross: Dean Kercher

Longest Drive: no-one stayed on the fairway.

Ladies’ A-grade:

Winner: Pauline Redpath with nett 73

Runner-up: Ana Winterbourn with a nett 77

Best gross: Penny Wardroper

Longest Drive: Anna Winterbourn

Ladies’ B-grade:

Winner: Paula McQuat with nett 76

Runner-up: Karen Rix with nett 79

Best gross: Pam Casey

Longest Drive: Pam Casey

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Geoff Harrison – in the hole with his 2nd shot

1st shot on the 13th: Glenn Rees

Men’s A-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Dean Barnard

1st shot on the 16th: Dean Barnard

Men’s B-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Dean Kercher

Ladies:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Karen Rix (B grade)

Least putts: Ladies’ best putter on the day was Karen Rix with 31 putts and Dean Barnard for the men with 26 putts.

Guzzler’s Cup was won by Don Cameron, so his drinks for the next month will be free, courtesy of his fellow golfers.

Sunday will be the Mark Nicol 2-ball Ambrose Memorial Trophy.

Ken Todd of Proserpine taking time to post to his fans before doing battle in the darts league.

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: Just the one fixture this week with Jamie Maher of Jubilee Pocket taking on Proserpine’s Ken Todd.

Both players were fighting to save their seasons with only 3 rounds remaining.

This is the third and final time this year that both players will battle it out.

So far the honours are even with Jamie winning the first match 6/3 way back in round 4, and Ken returning the favour winning 6/5 in round 11.

Both players needed a win here for different reasons.

Jamie’s trying to hunt down that coveted 4th place to play finals this year and Ken needs a result to stay off the bottom of the table, and avoid that dreaded wooden spoon in his first season at the club.

Jamie came out firing from the start of the match, scoring heavily and finishing well.

His opponent scored well in stages but couldn’t get a shot at a double.

Jamie won 6/0 and claimed a bonus point victory, which puts him in 4th place for the first time this season.

LEAGUE LADDER

1. C Williams 35pts

2. G Birse 28pts

3. R Gallichan 27pts

4. J Maher 24pts

5. A Peel 23pts

6. R Coutts 16pts

7. K Todd 9pts

8. P Gent 8pts

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Cafe Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for your support.