SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

HERE are the latest sport notes for golf, bowls and darts:

PROSERPINE GOLF: Being the first week of the month, it has been monthly medal week for the golf club.

The Saturday competitions resulted in Suzanne Smith taking out the ladies’ medal with a great 63 nett, from runner-up Anna Winterbourn also with a great 68 nett.

The run down went to 74 nett.

The men’s overall and C-Grade winner was Ken Lovette with 66. The C-Grade runner up was Craig Smith on 67.

The A-Grade was won by Jason Bourke, 68, from Matt Goldman 69, and the B-Grade was taken out by Tony Sellwood, 68 from Dan O’Donnell on 69.

The run down went to 12th placed Brian Smith on 72.

The pin shots went to Allen Roberts on two, Gary Scotford, nine, Jo-Ann Muller 13 and Tony Sellwood on 16.

Craig Smith was the runner-up in the C-Grade Monthly Medal on Saturday at Proserpine Golf Club. Photo: Contributed

The ladies’ Wednesday medal was taken out by Ann Gardel with 71 nett with runner-up Marlene Grey on 73.

Other placegetters were Suzanne Smith, 75, Elspeth Scotford and Lyn Muller 76.

The pin shots went to Marlene Grey, Anna Winterbourn, Lyn Muller and Heather Luvis.

Thursday saw 44 men and three ladies play.

The division one winner was Mat Bower with 71 nett, from Mick Cragg, 72 on a count back.

In division two Peter Fox, 69, edged out Barry Mortimer with 70.

The run down saw Ken Lovette with 71 and Peter Browning, Jim Cochrane, Geoff Harrison, Zac Dowde and Tim McBride all on 72.

The pin shots went to Paul Joice on two, Mat Bower on nine, Mick Cragg 13 and Zac Dowde 16.

The two-shot club saw four winners.

Next Saturday will be a single stableford, in conjunction with the third round of the Handiskins.

The greens were renovated this week so putting will be a little different for a week or two, but at least it will be the same for everybody.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Twenty six competitors played the September Monthly Medal and least putts last Sunday, sponsored by Airlie Panel and Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday.

The weather was kind and warm, our “winter” could be over.

Monthly Medal winners were Penny Wardroper, Vicki Tuck, Jason Bourke and Brendon Meharry and three players tied for least putts on the day, 28, Penny Wardroper, Jason Bourke and Wayne Temby.

Could be a different story next week when the greens will have had their annual beauty treatment.

Jason Bourke is the men's A-grade September Monthly Medal winner for Whitsunday Golf Club. Photo: Contributed

Men’s A-Grade:

Winner: Jason Bourke with nett 65

Runner-up: Lewy Tuck with nett 70

Best gross: Geoff Harrison

Longest Drive: Aaron Watts

Men’s B-Grade:

Winner: Brendon Meharry with nett 68

Runner-up: Mark McDougall with nett 70

Best gross: Don Cameron

Longest Drive: Don Cameron

Ladies A-Grade:

Winner: Penny Wardroper with nett 68

Runner-up: Paula McQuat with nett 73

Best gross: Pauline Redpath

Longest Drive: Pauline Redpath

Ladies B-Grade:

Winner: Vicki Tuck with nett 69

Runner-up: Karen Rix with nett 72

Best gross: Linda Wardroper

Longest Drive: Vicki Tuck

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Wayne Temby

1st shot on the 13th: Peter Fox

Men’s A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Aaron Watts

1st shot on the 16th: Geoff Harrison

Ladies’ A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Peta Thomas

Ladies’ B-Grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Elaine Philpott

Least putts: Penny Wardroper, Jason Bourke and Wayne Temby, all with 28 putts

Sunday will be a Tiger Woods/Multiplier Stableford.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The prestigious Pratt Cup is contested by all Mackay and district bowls clubs and was played at the weekend.

This involves seven players from each club playing Singles, Pairs and Fours.

Proserpine’s team consisted of Wayne Handley, Gavin Milne, Barry Saroglia, Michael Kinnear, Jonathan Bye, Scott Hamilton and Andrew Bell.

Proserpine, in getting to the final against Airlie Beach, defeated Wests Tigers 2 games to 1 Saturday morning then Mackay Club 3 games to nil Saturday afternoon and Souths Suburban 2 games to 1 Sunday morning.

In the final against Airlie Beach Sunday afternoon, Wayne Handley won his singles match, the pairs went down and the fours had an enthralling win to lift the cup for the first time since 1982 when we last won it.

Man of the match went to Wayne Handley who was undefeated in his four singles matches followed closely by Andrew Bell who had to play some clutch bowls at the end when things were getting very close in both the games on Sunday.

Well done to all players involved.

On the home front, the B-Grade semi-final and final were played on Sunday.

In the semi-final Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie defeated Angus Craig and Marcus Craig 29 to 20.

Proserpine's 2020 Pratt Cup champions (from left) Jonathan Bye, Barry Saroglia, Scott Hamilton, Michael Kinnear, Wayne Handley, Andrew Bell and (front) Gavin Milne. Photo: Contributed

In the final Sunday afternoon Ted and Steve had to play Marty Flowers and Todd Leys.

In a match that went down to the wire Marty and Todd ended up winning 20 to 16.

All depending on how our Triples team goes in the Champions of Champions this weekend, I would really like to see the game of Championships pairs played between Phil Brown and Marty Flowers vs Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell, if possible.

Phil Brown, Dale Haack and Wayne Handley will be travelling to City Bowls Club this weekend to contest the Champions of Champions Triples.

We wish them all the best.

On Wednesday, the draw of positions and rinks was done by a stick draw.

Lyn Graham (visitor from Airlie Beach), Rick Galea (visitor from Airlie Beach) and Ron Rowe (visitor from Tea Gardens) defeated Darelle Rowe (visitor from Tea Gardens), Arthur Griffith and Carol Smith (visitor from Victoria) 19 – 12.

Peter Lawton and Tim Taylor (visitor from Airlie Beach) defeated Nev Smith (visitor from Victoria) and Bruce Uhe 21 – 11.

On Sunday social John Lahney, Ron Rowe (visitor from Tea Gardens) and Peter Lawton defeated Darelle Rowe (visitor from Tea Gardens), Philip Brown and Heather Brown 17 -16 in what was a strongly contested game of social bowls.

2019 champion Andy Peel bowing out on Sunday but already thinking about 2021. Photo: Contributed

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: As the league season entered its final round for 2020, three of the top four finals spots were already occupied.

With only two points separating them, Andy Peel and Jamie Maher had to battle it out for that last spot in this year’s finals series.

It’s been a long season and it all came down to this all or nothing match.

Nerves were clearly a factor, as both players started off struggling for scores, and for finishes.

The second leg in fact was probably the worst leg of darts for the season, but after a small, welcomed break, the nerves seemed to dissipate somewhat, and the players got into their usual rhythms.

The scoring averages lifted a little and Jamie seemed to start finding the doubles a little bit more consistently.

Andy on the other hand continued to struggle with his doubles and when Jamie checked out on double 16 in the fifth leg, that was the curtain coming down on Andy’s fine season.

Last year’s champion bowed out 6/4 in the end.

No doubt Andy will be back to attempt to regain his title in 2021.

Elsewhere, Gene Birse defeated Ken Todd 6/0, Ross Gallichan def Peter Gent in a close one 6/5.

Pete hit a nice 104 checkout in that match, a match where Ross was 5/1 down at one stage.

And finally, Chris Williams def Paul Coutts 6/4.

Congrats on a great season lads, it should make for an interesting finals series.

For anyone looking for information regarding next season, or thinking about joining us, contact the club for more information or find us on Facebook.

The league is proudly sponsored by Hogs Breath Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for your support.

Final league ladder:

1. Chris Williams 41pts

2. Gene Birse 36pts

3. Ross Gallichan 33pts

4. Jamie Maher 31pts

5. Andy Peel 26pts

6. Paul Coutts 19pts

7. Peter Gent 13pts

8. Ken Todd 12pts