SPORTS NOTES: What’s been happening at our golf, bowls clubs

HERE’S what’s been happening in sporting clubs around the region in the past week:

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Thirty Whitsunday golfers played the 2020 Stableford Championship last Sunday with a delightfully cooling breeze, blustery at times, which kept the players cool under the collar for the penultimate game of the year.

The champions for 2020 are Danny York (A-Grade), Mick Caton (B-Grade), Tiina Randmae (Ladies’ A-Grade) and Linda Wardroper (Ladies’ B-Grade).

Danny York had a blue ribbon day winning Men’s A-Grade, the longest drive and nearest the pins on the 9th and 13th holes for Men’s A-Grade.

Men’s A-Grade:

Winner: Danny York with 38 points

Runner-up: Dean Barnard with 37 points

Longest Drive: Danny York

Men’s B-Grade:

Winner: Mick Caton with 42 points

Runner-up: Mark McDougall with 37 points

Longest Drive: Mark McDougall

More stories:

Young guns dominate at Hamilton Island triathlon

‘Perseverance paid off’ in bid to bring bowls to Hydeaway

Collinsville sisters to take to saddle on world stage

Ladies A-Grade:

Winner: Tiina Randmae with 34 points

Runner-up: Anna Winterbourn with 32 points

Longest Drive: Penny Wardroper

Ladies B-Grade:

Winner: Linda Wardroper with 36 points

Runner-up: Jo Moynihan with 32 points on a countback from Vicki Tuck

Longest Drive: Vicki Tuck

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Danny York

1st shot on the 13th: Danny York

Men’s A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Jason Bourke

1st shot on the 16th: Dean Barnard

Danny York, Tiina Randmae, Linda Wardroper, JoMoynihan and Mick Caton (absent: Anna Winterbourn, Dean Barnard and Mark McDougall).

Men’s B-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Scotty Wardroper

Ladies’ A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Tiina Randmae

Ladies’ B-Grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Linda Wardroper

2nd shot on the 16th: Vicki Tuck

Sunday, November 29, will be the Medal of Medals 2020 in conjunction with the December Monthly medals and least putts (sponsored by Airlie Panel and Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday), which will carry over to the 2021 Medal of Medals.

Saturday, December 5, is the Whitsunday Golf Club presentation evening and Christmas party to be held at the Reef Gateway with tee off at 6pm with a buffet dinner at 7pm.

Music will be provided by Black Catz, suitably rock ‘n’ roll, tailor-made for the WGC members.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Despite the heat, 82 members turned out to play in Saturday’s medley stableford.

The men’s winner was Lloyd Kingston with 43 points, from Andrew Colborne and Geoff Fitzsimmons, both on 41.

The ladies’ winner was Marlene Gray, 34, from runner-up Ann Gardel 31.

The place getters were Wendy Gough and Penny Wardroper, both with 30 points.

The men’s place getters were Ross Hammond and Steve Stewart, 40, Tony Sellwood, Roger Vandenberg and Matt Muller, 38, followed by Vince Collins, Rod Wecker and Kaylem Douthwaite on 37.

The pin shots went to Matt Faust, Vince Collins, Jayne Gower, Nathan Sothmann and Andrew Colborne.

Eight shared in the two-shot comp.

Thursday’s Division 1 winner was Peter Hughes with 39 points, from Nathan Sothmann on a countback from Division 2 winner Phil Batty, and runner-up Ron Jamieson, all with 36 points.

The run down featured two more on 36, Steve Stewart and Warren Deighton.

More stories:

Adani activist slammed for wasting police time and resources

Man injured after ute rolls, hits pole off Bruce Highway

Bowler’s ‘breakout’ bowling performance on 17th birthday

These were followed by Aaron Watts and Albert Pini, 35 and completing the rundown were Peter Krause and Vince Collins on 34.

The pin shots went to Warren Deighton on two, Brian Smith, nine, John Grosskreutz 13 and Andrew Albergo on 16.

Andrew and John also shared the two-shot club with Barry Mortimer.

The Wednesday ladies’ comp saw Jill Chick (38) sneak in ahead of Lyn Muller and Tina Badenhorst (37) each.

In fourth place was Marlene Gray on 34 and Ann Gardel close behind on 33, on a count back.

The pin shots went to Tina Badenhorst on hole six, Vickie Wallace nine and Lyn Muller 13.

This coming Saturday the event will be a single stableford medley for the Master Butchers Whitsunday Trophy.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: This weekend some members travelled to North Mackay Bowls Club to contest their Goosies fours carnival.

Shane Kinnear, Luke Kinnear and Graham Kinnear teamed up with Ron Horsfall from South Suburban to finish in second place for the weekend. Well done guys.

Wayne Handley teamed up with Shane Spann (Airlie Beach) and another couple of players from Kirwan Bowls club to contest the Kirwan Fours.

They came back with a round win.

This weekend some members will travel out to Pioneer Valley to contest the Pot Of Gold Fours Carnival as well as some travelling to Airlie Beach for their Cruise Carnival on Sunday.

Shane Kinnear, Graham Kinnear, Ron Horsfall and Luke Kinnear.

The following Two-Bowl Triples first round matches still have to be played:

– Graham Kinnear, Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear vs. Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton, Wayne Handley

– Luchie Gardel, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne vs. Michael Eades, Marty Flowers, Cory Grice.

A second-round match between Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann, Ross Reville vs. Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Nathan Harriott has been arranged for this Saturday starting at 1pm.

The Novice Singles match between Sean Lawton vs. Angus Craig needs to be played also, with the winner of that match playing Toby Craig in the final.

On Wednesday, Bruce Uhe, Arthur Griffith and Heather Brown defeated John Anderson, John Lahney and Peter Lawton 17 to 11.

On Sunday two games of pairs were played with Bruce and Jim Quod defeating Alen Sanderson and Heather Brown 22 to 10.

Regina Aquilina and Peter Lawton defeated John Lahney and Barry Zillmann 21 to 9.

Reminder to all: Social bowls has been changed to a 2.30pm start for afternoon tea and then on the green by 3pm.

Yearly fees are due by the end of this month.

Break up day has been put down for December 6 with a sausage sizzle at 2pm followed by a couple hours of bowls then into the presentations.

Hope to see you all there.