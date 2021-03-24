SPORTS WRAP: Bowlers take trip to contest Northern Challenge

Airlie Beach Darts Club player Aaron Paull has claimed his first win of the season. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Nathan Dodds and Wayne Handley travelled to Townsville as part of the Mackay district team to contest the Northern Challenge at the weekend.

This is a contest between Mackay, North Queensland, Tropical Far North Queensland and the Tablelands districts.

With wins over Tropical Far North and the Tablelands it came down to the game on Sunday morning with Mackay against North Queensland.

North Queensland won all three rinks to win the title again. Well done to all involved.

Results of local competition are as follows.

Championship Singles:

– Jonathan Bye defeated Andrew Bell 25 to 2

– Todd Leys defeated Dale Haack 25 to 19

B-Grade Singles:

– Todd Leys defeated Peter Lawton 25 to 11

B-Grade Pairs:

– Peter Lawton and Dale Haack defeated Justin Follett and Todd Leys 28 to 12

The following games have been called for this weekend.

Saturday 9am:

Championship Singles:

– Barry Saroglia vs. Martin Corr

– Marcus Craig vs. Steve Summers

– Michael Kinnear vs. Toby Craig

– Peter Lawton vs. Gavin Noonan

B-Grade Singles:

– Duwaine Hiscox vs. Brett Saroglia

Saturday 1pm:

B-Grade Singles:

– Arthur Griffith vs. Angus Craig

Championship Singles:

– Winner of Saroglia/Corr vs. Jim Quod

– Winner Lawton/Noonan vs. Shane Kinnear

– Winner of Craig/Summers vs. Winner of Kinnear/Craig

Sunday 9.30am:

Championship Singles:

– Luchie Gardel vs. Wayne Handley

Sunday 1pm

Championship Pairs:

– Jim Quod and Dale Haack vs. Peter Lawton and Ross Reville

– Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell vs. Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley

Last Wednesday morning we had the opportunity to play for a little while and with just three of us for the morning session, we decided to have a chance to get some practical experience in marking a singles game and some work on decision making when playing singles.

Good thing we got out for an early game as by the time it was time to return to the green after lunch, the rain had set in and we called it a day.

On Sunday there were no social games played due to continuing rain.

PROSERPINE GOLF: As only an odd number of people nominated for Saturday’s 4BBB stableford, Roger Vandenberg had to play ‘swinger’ in the group.

He and Darcy Milne won the competition with 45 points, on a count back from the pairing of Noelene Spurway and Mel Patullo, and Scott Lee and Roger again.

On 44 were Col Gilham and Geoff Fitzsimmons, followed by Larry Muller and Peta Thomas as well as Ken Granger and Jim Cochrane on 43.

These were followed by Trish McNeill and Sean Gower, Jack and Luke Paroz along with Dean Kercher and Penny Wardroper on 42.

Last in the rundown were Brian Allen and Chris Harris on 41.

The pin shots went to Scott Lee on two and 13, Danny York on nine, Mel Patullo on 10 and Gary Scotford 16.

Thursday’s stableford competition was won by Theunis Venter, on a count back from Chris Brett, both with 41 points.

In the division two winning circle was Ron Jamieson, with 38 points, from Peter Elmes on 37.

The place getters were Lando Sloane 37, Wilf Herweg, Vic Feldman, Peter Krause and John Grosskreutz all on 36 and Sean Gower on 35, on a count back.

Unlucky for the second time in a row was Warren Deighton, who lost on the count back.

He also was one of a group to finish the last five holes in the rain.

The pin shots went to Peter Browning on two, Warren Deighton on nine, Troy Smith 13 and John Grosskreutz on 16.

John and Lewis Tuck were the only winners of the two-shot club.

The Wednesday ladies’ stableford resulted with Tiina Randmae the clear winner with 40 points, from Pauline Redpath and Marlene Gray on 34 and Pam Casey 30.

The pin shots went to Tiina Randmae on five, Ann Gardel nine and Marlene Gray on 13.

This weekend’s competition is a single stableford for the MBW Trophy.

AIRLIE BEACH DARTS: This week we started off the round with the meeting between Aaron Paull and Nathan O‘Hara, both of whom were searching for their first win of the season.

It started off as a cagey affair as neither player wanted to go 4 and zero at such an early stage of the season.

However, Aaron ended up claiming his first win this year coming out on top winning 6-4.

Elsewhere we had last year’s champion Gene Birse continue his impressive start to the 2021 campaign with a comfortable win over Garry Robbie winning 6-0 and claiming a bonus point.

His rival for the top spot Jamie Woods followed suit beating Jason Rockstroh in similar fashion winning 6-0 and also claiming a bonus point.

Both men claimed joint top spot on the ladder with Gene slightly ahead on leg difference.

Those boys are closely followed by Seumas Rose in third spot who also claimed an impressive victory 6-1 over Dick O’Hara.

Results

A Paull 6-4 N O‘Hara

G Birse 6-0 G Robbie

S Rose 6-1 D O‘Hara

J Rockstroh 0-6 J Woods

J Maher 6-3 R Gallichan

R Coutts 6-4 A Peel

The league is proudly sponsored by Mika Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach. Thank you for supporting the darts.