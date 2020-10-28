SPORTS WRAP: Junior Open in Prossie, bowlers go to Mackay

Proserpine bowlers Jonathan Bye, Wayne Handley, Nathan Harriott and Martin Corr contested the Men's Champions of Champions at Souths Suburban Bowls Club at the weekend. Photo: Contributed

HERE are the latest results from Proserpine Golf Club, Proserpine Bowls Club and Veterans’ Golf:

VETERANS’ GOLF: The threat of a few showers scared off some players in Tuesday’s stableford.

Fortunately for those who played, the weather stayed clear but it was a little muggy.

Only six women and 11 men played.

Ken Granger improved greatly from last week’s game with a terrific score of 39, followed by Vic Fledman on 37 and Nick Appruzzese on 35.

Ken Granger also took out the pin shot on 2, Vic Feldman on 9 and Steve Mitchell on 16. Paula McQuat won for the women with 37, with Jill Chick on 34 and Karen Johnson on 30.

Paula McQuat also took the pin shot on 9, Jill Chick on 16 and nobody made it on 2.

Next week we would normally play our November Monthly Medal but due to the Melbourne Cup we will be holding it over until the following week.

Veterans Club golfers Vic Feldman, Jill Chick, Paula McQuat and Ken Granger.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Mackay golfer Kyle Dowde won the Junior Open at Proserpine on Sunday with a gross score of 70.

Hanna Taare, also from Mackay was the girls’ gross winner, with gross 96.

Finn Couper, from Rowes Bay was the boys’ runner up with 75 gross.

Nett winners were Adison Neaves, Rowes Bay 66 nett and runner-up was Logan Devery, Proserpine, 69.

In the nine-hole competition the boys’ gross winner was Connor Devery and the runner-up was Liam Eames, both from Proserpine.

The nett winner, also from Proserpine, was Kohan Mau, from William Geitz of the Ayr club.

The girls’ gross winner was Maddy Geitz., with Lily Smith from Proserpine in the runners-up position.

In the six-hole competition Oscar Mahoney of Ayr took out the gross winner title from Hamish Wix of Black Springs.

Nett winners were Max Fitzsimmons, just ahead of Dallas Daniels, both from Black Springs.

The girls’ gross winner was Amaya Mahoney, Ayr, with Black Springs’ Summer Daniels in second place.

The three-hole winners included Beau Paton, who took out the gross from joint second place getters Alfie Wilson and Henry Ramirez.

Austin Stephens won the nett from Max Butcher in the runners-up position.

The girls’ gross winner was Ellen Smith, from Amber Standerwick, while the nett winner was Antonia Prout, from Lotte Pepper.

Saturday’s single stableford, the fifth round of the Handiskins, was won by Peter Lewis with 40 points, from Vic Feldman and Ben Moran, both on 39 points.

In the rundown were Wayne Fitzgerald and Dean Kercher, 39, followed by Rob Stanley, Lloyd Kingston, Troy Smith and John Roser all on 38 points.

The pin shots went to Benn Ryan, Gary Scotford, Ken Granger and Rob Stanley, while five featured in the two-shot club.

The ladies’ winner was Brenda Cowan, 37 points, from Heather Luvis and Tina Badenhorst on 36.

In the rundown were Lyn Muller, 35, and Sherri Meade, 34.

Peta Thomas took the pin shot on hole nine.

Thursday’s Division 1 winners were Peter Hughes from Sean Gower on a count back, 40 points each, while in Division 2 Brendon Meharry, 42, edged out Barry Mortimer on 40.

In the rundown were Andrew Colborne, Wayne Temby, and Troy Smith, 38, Jim Grace, 37, and Steve Mitchell, 36.

Sean Gower, Peter Elmes and Ken Granger took the pin shots.

Next Saturday is a two-ball ambrose for the Captain and Co/The Professionals RE trophy.

Proserpine bowlers Jonathan Bye, Wayne Handley, Nathan Harriott and Martin Corr contested the Men's Champions of Champions at Souths Suburban Bowls Club at the weekend.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The team of Martin Corr, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriott and Wayne Handley travelled to Souths Suburban Bowls Club at the weekend to contest the Men’s Champions of Champions.

In getting there they defeated the team of Luchie Gardel, Vince Olsen, Andrew Bell and Barry Saroglia 20 to 8 on Tuesday night.

On Saturday they got a forfeit from Pioneer Valley in the morning and then defeated City Bowls Club in the afternoon.

On Sunday morning they played Mackay Bowls Club in the semi-final, running away with the win.

They then met Souths Suburban in the final on Sunday afternoon.

The boys were well up leading 16 to 8 on the grass before the heavens opened up and the game had to be finished on the carpet.

Here Souths came back to level it up at 16 all after 18 ends before they knuckled down and won the game 18 to 17.

Well done guys. Awesome result.

The Men’s Pairs was also finalised on Thursday afternoon with Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley defeating Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott 24 to 15 after being down 13 to 7 early on in the game.

With Jonathan and Wayne already playing in the Fours Champions of Champions, Gavin Milne and Andrew Bell were called upon to represent Proserpine in the Pairs Champions of Champions at Mackay Club at the weekend.

They had a win over Pioneer Valley Saturday morning and then another win against Mackay Club on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately on Sunday morning they were defeated by Seaforth Bowls Club in the semi-final.

Congratulations to Shane Spann and Manny Isgro from Airlie Beach on winning this title. Todd Leys and Marty Flowers travelled to RSL Bowls Club on Saturday to contest the Men’s B-Grade Pairs Champions of Champions.

Unfortunately they lost to Mackay Bowls Club in the first round.

On the local front, a first-round match of the two-bowl triples was played Saturday morning.

Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville defeated Arthur Griffith, Kevin Thorogood and Jim Quod 27 to 21.

The following two-bowl triples games have been called for this Saturday afternoon at 1pm:

– A.Player, Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear vs. Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton, Wayne Handley

– Jason Bartz, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne vs Michael Eades, Marty Flowers, Cory Grice

– Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Nathan Harriott vs. Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen, Todd Leys.

The Novice Singles match between Sean Lawton and Angus Craig will now be played this Saturday afternoon as well.

On Wednesday there were 12 players for social bowls.

Four of those players were Airlie Beach players who were taking the opportunity to have a practise game of pairs prior to the Champion of Champions B Pairs that was being played at RSL at the weekend.

The scorecard for that isn’t available.

We also had a fours game.

Bruce Uhe, Stuart Clanoclan (visitor from Airlie Beach), Peter Lawton and Alan “Fletch” Fletcher from Burnett Heads defeated Arthur Griffith, Linda Fletcher (visitor from Burnett Heads), Noel Crosbie and Heather Brown 18-12.

On Sunday we had eight players and enjoyed games of three-bowl pairs.

Frank Buckley (visiting nephew of Stella Buckley) and Jim Quod defeated Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton 26-18.

Barbara Whitfield (visitor) and Heather Brown defeated Bruce Uhe and Philip Brown 27-14.

Frank and Barbara are enjoying a leisurely drive around Queensland and visiting bowling clubs to enjoy the friendship of social bowls.

There are still four spots available in next Saturday’s Memorial Day bowls carnival.

Please contact Wayne or Heather if you want to nominate a team.

A big congratulations to Wayne Handley on winning the Men’s Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours this year. What an amazing achievement.