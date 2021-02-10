SPORTS WRAP: Massive few days of cricket, new golf committee

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: A new committee has been selected for Whitsunday Golf Club, the members are president Ron Jamieson, vice-president Stacey Hadlow, co-captains Mark McDougall and Lew Tuck, and treasurer/secretary Penny Wardroper and Joanne Moynihan.

Results of February 7 Monthly Medal with field of 30 players:

– Winners: Peter Fox (A), Don Cameron (B), Anna Winterboun (A) and Linda Wardroper (B)

– Runners-up: Geoff Harrison (A), Dean Kercher, Tiina Randmae (A) and Vicky Tuck (B)

– Longest drives: Jason Bourke (A), Brendon Meharry (B), Anna Winterbourn (A) and Karen Rix (B)

– Nearest the pins: Wayne Temby, Lew Tuck, Dean Kercher, Tiina Randamae and Anna Winterbourn

The contest on Sunday, February 14, will be a four ball/best ball stableford.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: Last Wednesday, we had our first taste of changed times for bowls.

In the morning session from 10am, three members attended and we took the opportunity to learn how to do a 40 bowl test.

This test is used by many of the state players as a means of assessing their draw bowling skills development over both hands and various lengths.

In the afternoon beginning at 1pm, we had 5 players.

Alen Sanderson took the opportunity of playing double lead.

Alen, Arthur Griffith and Heather Brown defeated Alen, John Lahney and Peter Lawton 17-3.

On Sunday, six players enjoyed a game of bowls.

Bruce Uhe, Peter Lawton and Heather Brown defeated Arthur Griffith, John Lahney and Philip Brown 17-9 in what was actually a very close game.

Nice to see Toby, Angus and Marcus Craig also coming for a roll up during the late afternoon getting used to those new bowls.

Nominations are being called for this year’s club competitions.

Proserpine's Master Blasters in action.

The Men’s Championship Singles, Pairs and Fours as well as the Men’s B Singles and Pairs nominations will be closing on February 14.

Only full completed teams will be accepted and of course all nominations must be current financial members.

Please get your names into Nathan Dodds or Wayne Handley or write them on the sheets at the club if you wish to play.

All other nominations will close at the end of February.

The club is still looking at running the Mixed Singles and Pairs this year.

Expressions of interest are called for the Mixed Triples and Fours.

Many thanks to all who assisted with the working bee on Saturday morning, Peter Lawton, Philip Brown, Arthur Griffith, John Lahney and Jim Quod.

A shed clear out was what was on the agenda with several tons of soil being removed plus lots of miscellaneous parts and machinery that no longer had a purpose.

Thanks to Whitsunday Water Supply for the loan of their loader making the work much lighter for those involved.

Proserpine's U13 cricketers in action.

Wayne Handley, Nathan Dodds, Barry Saroglia, Graham Kinnear, Michael Kinnear and Shane Kinnear travelled down to Mackay as part of the Mackay district squad who played against the North Queensland district squad at Northern Beaches on the weekend.

Mackay defeated NQ in both matches on Saturday but lost the final game on Sunday morning. Teams for the North Queensland Cup in March and the Queensland District play offs in April are yet to be named.

District selections have been taking place.

The ladies selection process happened over two days with 21 players putting their games to the test.

It was noted what a difficult job the selection was this year due to the quality of the players who put their games under the selectors’ microscopes.

Teams selected are Ladda Purdie (Airlie Beach), Heather Brown (Proserpine), Leanne McGeough (Sarina), Nuggy Pratt (North Mackay); Carol Savage (Mackay), Lorna Coad (Souths Suburban), Rhonda Meng (Souths Suburban), Carol Crosbie (Airlie Beach); Leanne Lewis (Northern Beaches), Karli Burns (Mackay), Sarah Hamilton (Northern Beaches) and Betty Nicholle (Airlie Beach)

Some members will be travelling to Wests Tigers as well as Bowen Bowls Club to compete in their carnivals at the weekend. We wish them all the best.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s RGH Monthly Medal brought in some good scores, some medium scores and a lot of shockers.

A record score on the par three thirteenth was recorded, 25 shots, by one of our unfortunate members who is best not named right here.

C grade and overall winner was Brian Allen with 65 nett from second place Ross Hammond on 68.

The A grade winner was Danny York, also with 68 nett from Allen Roberts on 71, and the B grade was won by Rod Wecker, 68, from Jason Whitney on 70 nett.

The placegetters were Andrew Mau, 70, Ken Lovette, Darren Reynolds, John Roser and Peter Faust on 71, followed by Michael Cragg and Dean Kercher, 72, and John Groskreutz, 73.

The pin shots went to John Roser on two, Rob Smith on nine, Paul Martin 13 and Paul Douthwaite on 16. Five shared the two-shot pot.

The ladies’ winner was Trish McNeill with nett 70, from Lyn Muller and Sherri Meade on 78.

The placegetters were Tiina Randmae and Elspeth Scotford on 79.

Lyn Muller placed in the two-shot winners and also nearest the pin on hole nine.

The ladies Wednesday Monthly Medal was won by Toni Clauss with 73, from Elspeth Scotford 76 on a count back.

Lyn Muller led the placegetters with 76, from Ann Gardel and Paula McQuat, both with 77 nett.

The Thursday competition was won by Gavin Kerwand in division one with 69 nett, from Nathan Holmes on 71.

Peter Lewis took division two on a count back from Russell Reardon, both with 72 nett.

The placegetters were Wayne Fitzgerald, Joe Tylor, Brendon Meharry, Mick Ward and Wayne Temby on 73, and Jim Cochrane 74.

The pin shots went to Aaron Watts, Nathan Holmes, Geoff Harrison and Brendon Meharry. Nobody featured in the two-shot pot.

Next Saturday the event will be a single stableford for the WMB Trophy.

Proserpine's U13 Man of the Match Donny Pettiford.

JUNIOR CRICKET: A massive weekend of junior cricket occurred in Proserpine. Unfortunately it didn’t get off to a good start with Friday’s juniors being washed out.

On Saturday, both our Mackay teams had home games, which made for a great atmosphere. Our U12s took on Magpies and had good win winning by 20 runs bowling Magpies out.

The best of the bowlers was Jordan Lawn with 2 overs 3 for 3.

Making the runs was Josh Giesler with a quick fire 21 off 27.

The win has the team sitting clear in third, only one win away from first place, and they’re building good momentum heading into the back end of the season.

Our U14s took on Walkerston and batted first.

They were off to a great start with Grady and Jackson ticking over the runs until the first wicket fell in the 19th over.

Grady top scored with a great knock of 63 off 55, which included four fours and three sixes. Darcy Milne came in late in the innings to hit a quick 26 off 19, I think he may have channelled a little inspiration from the BBL.

Walkerston was set a total of 144 to chase down and got off to a shaky start losing quick early wickets.

Walkerston fell short by 17 runs thanks to some great bowling and fielding by the Junior Pitbulls.

Jackson Riley had a stellar performance with the ball: Five overs, two maidens, four wickets for three runs.

On Sunday, the next round of the inter-town competition was held with Bowen.

The Barracudas headed down the highway to take on the Junior Pitbulls in the U13, U17 and Master Blasters.

All the hype was around the U13s who had their game livestreamed on Frogbox thanks to Mackay Cricket.

It was great that so many friends and relatives were able to tune in from across the country and even the world to watch the kids play.

It’s a new initiative by Mackay Cricket this season to purchase a licence to stream so many games and at the weekend it was their first streamed game outside Mackay.

The fifth round in the Island Gateway Shield was a nail bitter and well worth the coverage coming down to the final over.

The locals came away with the win and a great day was had by all.

Man of the Match from Proserpine was Donny Pettiford who performed well with both bat and ball.

We look forward to our final round of the season on February 28 when we head to Bowen.

This week the four-week girls-only program starts in Cannonvale at Galbraith Park.

Girls of all abilities are welcome. The sessions will run from 4-5pm.

For more information phone Mel on 0424 599 722.