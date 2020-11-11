SPORTS WRAP: Prossie cricketers crowned northern champions

HERE are the latest updates from sporting clubs across the Whitsundays:

PROSERPINE BOWLS: On Saturday we held our annual Memorial Day Carnival supported by sponsorship from Wilmar again this year.

We thank Wilmar for this continued recognition of past members who made a contribution to our community.

This year we also welcomed Niagara who offered a quick information session and sponsorship for this event.

Fifty-six players from Bowen to Mackay participated on the day.

Conditions were hot and windy but thankfully we avoided the forecast possibility of thunderstorms.

Games were played in good spirits with some very fine shot making.

Winners of the day were Terry Clarke, Betty Nicolle, Ash Warland and Warren Mills (all from Airlie Beach) with three wins plus 26.

Runners-up with three wins plus 21 were Ted Cullen, Elaine Kippen, Luke Kinnear and Steve Lawrie (a combined Proserpine/Airlie Beach team).

Third place with three wins plus 13 was the Proserpine team of Toby Craig, Amy Hart, Gavin Milne and Barry Saroglia.

Many thanks to all who took part both on the green and in support roles.

Your involvement is so important and very much appreciated.

The final of the B-Grade Triples was played Sunday morning before the heavens opened.

The team of Michael Eades, Cory Grice and Nathan Dodds were well on top of Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig, leading 27 to 7 after 16 ends when the game was called off due to the rain.

The afternoon two-bowl triples games were called off.

These games can be played this weekend if players are available.

Graham Kinnear, Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear vs. Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton, Wayne Handley; Luchie Gardel, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne vs Michael Eades, Marty Flowers, Cory Grice; Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Nathan Harriott vs. Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen, Todd Leys. The B-Grade fours draw has been finalised.

Proserpine Bowls Club Memorial Day winners Terry Clarke, Ash Warland, Betty Nicole and Warren Mills.

These games can be played any time when all players are available.

Angus Craig, Toby Craig, Steve Summers and Marcus Craig vs Ted Cullen, Steve Lawrie, Todd Leys and Marty Flowers.

The winner of this match will play Sean Lawton, Aiden Bartz, Peter Lawton and Cory Grice.

A few of our members are heading out to Moranbah and St Helens this weekend to compete in their carnivals. We wish them all the best.

On Wednesday we started our summer hours with social bowls starting at 3pm.

Bruce Uhe and Heather Patullo (21) defeated Peter Lawton and Arthur Griffith (11) in a game of 2 4 2 pairs.

PROSERPINE GOLF: On Saturday the last of this year’s monthly medals were won with a mixture of good and not-so-good scores.

The men’s overall and B-Grade winner was Clay Coles with a fine 66 nett.

He edged out Barry Mortimer on 69. These were the two best scores of the day.

A-Grade was taken out by Jon Miller, 73, from Steven Stewart on 74, while the C-Grade was won by Benn Ryan who had 73 nett from Peter Krause on 74.

Unlucky to fall into ‘the place getters’ category were Kevin Duffy, Aaron Watts, 69; Peter Faust, 70; and Brian Smith and Graeme Calder, 72 nett, all with better scores than the A and C-Grade winners and runners up.

The pin shots went to Ken Granger on two, Clay Coles on nine, Jim Cochrane on 13 and Steven Stewart on 16. Four shared the two-shot pot.

The ladies’ winner was Trish McNeill with 68 nett, from Anna Winterbourn and Wendy Gough on 71.

These were followed by Tina Badenhorst and Noelene Spurway on 72.

The pin shot went to Penny Wardroper on hole nine.

On Thursday, 53 players played for the monthly medal, with Glenn McKerley taking division one with nett 70, from Peter Hughes 71 on a countback.

The division two winner was the evergreen Jim Grace on 69, from Brian Smith on 71.

The place getters were Barry Mortimer and Bill Woods on 71, while Barry Shuwalow, Vince Collins, Joe Taylor, Ross Hammond, John Dodds and Geoff Harrison all scored 72 nett.

The pins went to Lance Bourke on two, John Roser on nine, Vince Collins 13 and Ken Granger 16.

The Wednesday ladies comp on November 4 was won by Jill Chick on nett 68, from Beryl Nosworthy on 71 and Tina Badenhorst, Pam Casey and Lyn Muller all with 74.

The pin shots were won by Elspeth Scotford, Wendy Gough, Paula McQuat and Mandy Patterson.

Saturday and Sunday the NQ Ladies Open will be held at Proserpine.

There will be shotgun start for all those not playing in this event in the afternoon.

Proserpine junior cricketers Darcy Milne, Grady Turner and Jackson Riley.

JUNIOR CRICKET: At the weekend three junior players headed north to compete in the Northern Challenge of the Under-14 State Carnival as part of the Mackay/Whitsunday team.

The players included Grady Turner, Darcy Milne and Jackson Riley.

The boys played matches over three days against Central Queensland, North Queensland and Far North Queensland.

The team won all their games and were crowned northern champions. They now await the naming of the Infernos Team, which is made up of players from Mackay/Whitsunday and Central Queensland.

The Infernos will compete in December at the State Challenge on the Gold Coast and we wish them luck for selection in this side.

Heading south to Mackay for Northern Alliance was Keyra Smith, who played in the Open Women’s Centrals team and Jack Dwyer in the Mackay Whitsunday Under-21 side. Unfortunately their weekend was cut short when games were called off due to rain.

The open women’s team came away with the trophy after winning on aggregate points.

A highlight was having their match under lights on Saturday night livestreamed.

Keyra performed well in both games, scoring 15 not out and having bowling figures of one for 17 off 4 overs in the T20 match.

This is the second year of the women’s series and it is hoped in the coming years it will develop into a four team competition like the men’s as the regions women’s squads grow.

Jack’s Under-21 team was playing their third and fourth match in the competition after travelling to Rockhampton a couple of weeks ago to play Central Queensland, where they came away with a win and a loss.

Unfortunately the boys did not turn up to bat on Saturday and were bowled out for a measly 92 runs against North Queensland, making it a very tough total for them to defend and ultimately they lost convincingly.

They were looking forward to redeeming themselves yesterday against FNQ however rain was the only winner on the day.

The Mackay/Whitsunday side came away on second spot.

Jack is now looking forward to the Under-19 schoolboys trials in Townsville this week and then Mackay/Whitsunday Under-18s in January.

On the home front we had our first century of the season on Friday afternoon in our Under-17 match.

A huge congratulations to Michael Pettiford, scoring not out off just 68 balls on the turf wicket.

We look forward to seeing many more.