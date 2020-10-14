SPORTS WRAP: Prossie golfers excel, bowler wins tournament

HERE are the latest golf and bowls notes from around the region:

VETERANS’ GOLF: Last Tuesday Prosepine hosted another successful interclub competition, with clubs from Ayr, Bowen, Collinsville and Home Hill attending.

There were 41 men and 37 women who took to the field.

The wind came up again, which some found challenging.

We should be used to it by now.

The Prossie ladies excelled, taking out the top six places.

Julie Ewers won the day with a fabulous score of 40 points.

Helen Deighton just pipped Tessa Aitken with 37.

Great scoring ladies.

Jim Davies from Collinsville won for the men with 38, just one stroke ahead of Warren Deighton on 37.

Warren also had the pin shot on 16.

It was certainly the Deightons’ day.

Mat Bower and Scott Grigg won Proserpine Golf Club's men's foursomes on Sunday. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: Mat Bower and Scott Grigg won Proserpine Golf Club’s men’s foursomes on Sunday, from Rob Stanley and Levi Holmes.

The ladies’ winners were Trish McNeill and Mel Patullo who defeated Lyn Muller and Tina

Badenhorst.

A total of 58 players took to the course for the championship event.

The nett winners were Rod Wecker and Lance Lloyd, who came in ahead of Vic Feldman and Glenn McKerley.

In the ladies’ competition, Ann Gardel and Beryl Nosworthy took the winners’ prize from Noelene Spurway and Toni Claaus, who were runners-up.

Saturday’s men’s stableford was won by David Smith with a great 42 points, from runner-up Lew Tuck on 40 and Sam Marschke on 39 on a count back.

The placegetters were David Moran, 39, Nic Apruzzese, Kevin Duffy and Allen Roberts 38, Darren Reynolds 37 and Scott Vlismas, Lloyd Kingston and Chris Brett all on 36.

In the ladies’ competition Jill Farinelli came in first with 38 points, from Tina Babenhorst on 30.

The placegetters were Pauline Redpath, Trish McNeill and Beryl Nosworthy, all with 35 points.

The pin shot was won by Sherri Meade.

Saturday is the VW Scramble with a 9am shotgun start.

More stories:

Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

New court date for man accused of assaulting MP

Whitsunday candidates roll up sleeves to fix notorious road

PROSERPINE BOWLS: A fair few members travelled down to Northern Beaches in Mackay to play in their carnival at the weekend.

Thirty teams of four travelled from all over Queensland to play in the carnival.

Local member Andrew Bell teamed up with Ray Kurtz, Alan Howard and Chris Gee to win the tournament. Well done guys.

On the local scene there were two B-Grade triples games played on Saturday.

Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig defeated Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen and Todd Leys 22 to 13 and Sean Lawton, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton defeated Steve Summers, Vince Olsen and Dale Haack 27 to 17.

This week’s local competitions will see Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell play Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott in the Men’s Championship Pairs semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

The winner of this will play Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley at the weekend possibly.

Also the final of the Men’s Championships Fours will be played at the weekend.

Bowen Bowls Club competitors at the Northern Beaches Invitational Fours (from left) Helen Jacobsen, Lou Fordham, Sue Fox and Fay Lette.

Martin Corr, Jonathan Bye, Nathan Harriott and Wayne Handley will play Vince Olsen, Luchie Gardel, Andrew Bell and Barry Saroglia.

The B-Grade Triples semi-final will be played Saturday at 1pm between Sean Lawton, Arthur Griffith, Peter Lawton vs. Ayden Bartz, Michael Eades and Nathan Dodds.

Also if possible at the weekend the following Novice Single games can be played: Sean Lawton vs. Ayden Bartz and Toby Craig vs Michael Eades.

On Wednesday, in social bowls, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton defeated Bruce Uhe and Heather Brown 22 to 14.

At Sunday social bowls, we played two games of 3 Bowl Pairs.

In the first game Peter Lawton and Philip Brown defeated Arthur Griffith and Barry Zillmann 12 – 6; Bruce Uhe and Jim Quod defeated Alen Sanderson and Heather Brown 12 to 6.

In the second game Bruce Uhe and Jim Quod defeated Peter Lawton and Philip Brown 16 to 4; Alen Sanderson and Heather Brown defeated Arthur Griffith and Barry Zillmann 14 to 8.

Bowen Bowls Club Sunday Scroungers winners Wayne Crowhurst, Jane Gilbert, Tracy Roach, Daryl Tuttle and Dave Moodie.

Numbers on the social participation totals are down somewhat this year after the interruption because of COVID-19 shutting down all bowls for those few months.

Currently in the lead on 67 points is Heather Brown with Peter Lawton and Arthur Griffith sharing second place on 58 points.

Fourth is John Lahney, fifth Mary Hedgelong, sixth is shared by Philip Brown and Alen Sanderson, eighth is Bruce Uhe and ninth Jim Quod.

There will be no bowls at the club on Wednesday, October 14, due to North Mackay’s President’s At Home Day, which Heather will be attending representing Proserpine.

Big thank you to Arthur Griffith, Dale Haack, Martin Corr, Peter Lawton and Heather Brown who assisted with the function on Friday afternoon/night for St Catherine’s P & F.

Thank you also to Martin, Dale, Peter and Heather who backed up to assist with the 30th birthday barefoot bowls for Patrick Camm’s Birthday.

What a big weekend this has been.