SPORTS WRAP: Reconciliation round, NQ champions decided

HERE’S what has been happening at Proserpine Golf Club, Proserpine Bowls Club and Proserpine Junior Cricket Association in the past week:

PROSERPINE GOLF: Sheree Hasson became the NQ Ladies Open Golf Champion over the two-day event held in Proserpine at the weekend.

The NQ Closed Champion was Proserpine’s Trish McNeill and the NQ Senior Champion was Bev Suckling.

The A-Grade gross winner was Laura Andersen of Mackay and the runner-up was Alison Johnson of Townsville.

The nett winners were Mel Patullo and Mandy Patterson of Proserpine.

The B-Grade gross winner was Pam Lindenberg of Sarina and runner-up was Chris Pembroke of the Black Springs club.

Nett winner was Jacquie Wall and the runner-up Jayne Flynn of Townsville.

In the C-Grade, Proserpine’s Karen Rix was the champion with Peta Thomas in second place, while two other local ladies, Pam Casey and Jayne Gower, were nett winner and runner-up respectively.

Saturday’s daily competition was won by Karen Hindle, of the Pioneer Valley Golf Club, with 69 nett, from Nola Giddens of Sarina, with 71 nett on a count back.

The C-Grade winner was Proserpine’s Karen Rix with 44 points, from two other Proserpine ladies, Pam Casey on 43 and Peta Thomas 42.

On Sunday the A-Grade daily winner was Alison Johnson of Townsville, with 67 nett, from Trish McNeill on 69.

The B-Grade went to Jacqueline Wall, 69, from Pam Lindeberg of Sarina, on 70 nett.

Saturday’s men’s stableford was won by Craig Smith with 41 points, from Ken Granger on 40 and Brian Smith 39.

In the short run down were Rod Wecker 38, Phil Batty 37 and John Roser 36 on a count back.

John also took two pin shots, two and 13, Phil Batty took nine, and Rob Stanley 16.

Four share the two-shot pot.

Forty-seven played a stableford on Thursday.

Geoff Harrison won the shirt in division one with 38 points from runner-up Perri Simpson on 35.

In division two John Roser was the winner with 40 points, from Peter Krause on 37.

The place getters were Wayne Fitzgerald, 36, Wayne Temby and Warren Deighton, 35, followed by Ben Smith, Albert Pini and Greg Walker on 34.

Paul Joice, Geoff Harrison, Bill Woods and Perri Simpson won the pins, while three shared the two-shot spoils.

NQ Ladies Open senior champion Bev Suckling, open champion Sheree Hasson and closed champion Trish McNeill.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The Men’s B-Grade Fours was finalised on Sunday.

In the semi-final match between Angus Craig, Toby Craig, Steve Summers, Marcus Craig vs Ted Cullen, Steve Lawrie, Todd Leys and Marty Flowers on Sunday morning, Marcus’s team prevailed 29 to 8.

They then went on to play Bruce Uhe, Arthur Griffith, Peter Lawton and Cory Grice in the final on Sunday afternoon and they also won this 22 to 15. Well done guys.

There was also a game of Two-Bowl Triples played Saturday afternoon and it turned out to be a cliff hanger.

Angus Craig (subbing for Nathan Harriott), Toby Craig and Marcus Craig defeated Steve Lawrie, Ted Cullen and Todd Leys 25 to 24 in a match that could have gone either way.

The following Two-Bowl Triples first round matches still have to be played:

– Graham Kinnear, Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear vs. Nathan Dodds, Scott Hamilton, Wayne Handley

– Luchie Gardel, Jonathan Bye, Gavin Milne vs Michael Eades, Marty Flowers, Cory Grice.

A second-round match between Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann, Ross Reville vs. Toby Craig, Marcus Craig, Nathan Harriott can also be played if players are available.

Proserpine Bowls Club B-Grade Fours Champions Steve Summers, Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig. Photo: Contributed

Congratulations to the team of Rick Dunne (South Suburban), Graham Kinnear and Wayne Handley who finished third out at Moranbah at the weekend.

Good luck to those members who will be playing at North Mackay and Townsville this weekend.

In social bowls on Wednesday, seven players enjoyed an afternoon of bowls.

This week, Heather played double third.

John Anderson, John Lahney, Heather Brown and Peter Lawton defeated Arthur Griffith, Tony Keeting (new to the area), Heather Brown and Bruce Uhe 16 to 6.

On Sunday Alen Sanderson, Joan (visitor from Innisfail) and Heather Brown defeated Simone (local visitor), John Lahney and Jimmy Quod 19 to 15.

A reminder to all that social Bowls has been changed to a 2.30pm start for afternoon tea and then on the green by 3pm.

Another uniform order will be done by the end of the year if possible, please advise Wayne Handley if you require new uniforms by the end of this month.

Don’t forget the yearly fees are due by the end of this month.

Your payment would be truly appreciated.

Break up day has been put down for December 6 with a sausage sizzle at 2pm followed by a couple hours of bowls then into the presentations.

A barefoot circle was held before the Bowen versus Proserpine Under-17 match in honour of Reconciliation Round. Photo: Contributed

JUNIOR CRICKET: Friday fixtures were started last week with a barefoot circle to show respect for our indigenous neighbours as part of NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Round. We were very fortunate to have Arthur Gabey at the games and he performed a welcome to country and explained the importance of the ceremony to the children.

In our Saturday games in Mackay, our Under-12s had a win against Magpies White while our Under-14s went down to Walkerston.

On Sunday players headed north to Bowen for Round 3 of our intertown competition.

The Bowen and Proserpine Under-13s fought out a nailbiting thriller at Col Leather Sporting Complex in the third game of the current series.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bulls scratched their way to 2/35 at the 12-over drinks break due to some extremely tight bowling and fielding by the local side.

After the break, the Proserpine middle order got moving with vital contributions from Malakai Gabey, Tane Dennison and Ky Porter supported by a late flurry from returning retiree Lachlan Riley to get the team to a respectable 115 from their 25 overs.

Following the innings break, Bowen got off to a flyer with a 44-run opening stand between Brodie Kirtpatrick and Logan Douglas.

This meant the home side went into the drinks break at a commanding 3/78.

The remaining 12 overs, however, had the crowd on the edge of their seats as Proserpine fought back with some excellent bowling by captain Lachlan Riley, Jack Rock, Jai Dennison and Jordan Lawn.

This was also combated by great batting from Will Kleinert, Ella Homewood and retiree Logan.

It all came down to the final over of the match with Bowen requiring 11 runs and Proserpine 2 wickets for victory.

Donny Pettiford stepped up to bowl the last over and took the required wickets to secure Proserpine a 4-run victory in a fantastic local derby.

Logan and Donny were voted best on ground by their opposition.

Great contest, well done boys and girls!

This was the first win for our team in the Under-13 Island Gateway Cup and they will be hoping to level it up at two all when they play their next match in a couple of weeks.

The Under-17s also had a win giving them a 2-1 lead in the series and the upper hand.

A reminder that the girls only program starts this Wednesday, November 18, at Galbraith Park.