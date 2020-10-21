SPORTS WRAP: VW Scramble winners, bowlers in semi-finals

(From left) Don Cameron, Karen Rix, Proserpine Golf Club professional Roger Vandenberg, Jason Bourke and Dean Barnard. Don, Karen, Jason and Dean won the VW Scramble at Proserpine Golf Club. Photo: Contributed

(From left) Don Cameron, Karen Rix, Proserpine Golf Club professional Roger Vandenberg, Jason Bourke and Dean Barnard. Don, Karen, Jason and Dean won the VW Scramble at Proserpine Golf Club. Photo: Contributed

HERE are the latest golf and bowls results from around the region:

PROSERPINE GOLF: On Saturday 25 teams of four turned out to play this year’s VW Scramble.

The team of Don Cameron, Karen Rix, Jason Bourke and Dean Barnard were the winners by two strokes, with 53.875 nett.

The second team coming in with 55.875 was Penny Wardroper, Dean Kercher, Nathan Holmes and Mick Caton.

Because of the number of teams playing, both these teams will be heading off to the Queensland finals early next year.

Danny York was in the third side and for the second year missed out by one on going away. The team was Gavin Kerwand, Joanne Moynihan, Danny York and Lorna Anderson with 56.75.

Fourth, with 57 nett, was Mick Kavanagh, Peter Faust, Kelvin Stephens and Scott Lee.

Fifth placed were Nathan Sothmann, Sean Gower, Darren Reynolds, and Ben Smith, 57.125 nett, followed by Steve Stewart, Paul Nicol, Wayne Temby and Geoff Harrison on 57.5.

Thursday’s single stableford division one was won by Andrew Albergo with 37 points from Geoff Harrison, 35 on a count back.

Division two winner was Peter Scrivens on 39 points, from Paul Nicol 37.

The placegetters were Craig Smith, Warren Deighton and Trevor Paroz, all with 35 points, Matt Bonny and Greg Walker on 34 and Peter Lewis with 33.

John Roser, Ken Lovette, Peter Browning and Mick Leo won the pin shots.

On Wednesday, the ladies’ overall winners were Lyn Muller, Viv Demartini and Tiina Randmae, with 36, 36 and 35 respectively.

The placegetters were Paula McQuat, 34, Elaine Philpott, 33, and Beryl Nosworthy and Rehab Hull, 32.

Tiina, Lyn and Paula took the pin shots.

Next Saturday will be the fifth round of the Handiskins stableford and on Sunday the North Queensland Junior Open will be held in Proserpine.

Sunday scroungers winners for Bowen Bowls Club Jane Gilbert, Ron Gould and Nyree Knight.

PROSERPINE BOWLS: The team of Shane Kinnear, Michael Kinnear, Graham Kinnear and Frank Obah (Edge Hill) made it into the State Championship Fours semi-final at Paradise Point Bowls Club this week.

They will also compete in the Pairs and Singles throughout the week.

On the local front, the semi-final of the Men’s Championship Pairs was played on Thursday afternoon.

Barry Saroglia and Nathan Harriott defeated Luchie Gardel and Andrew Bell 21 to 15 in what was a close tussle after Barry and Nathan shot out to a 13 to nil lead.

We then tried to play the final Thursday evening but things went pear-shaped halfway through the match when the lights went out.

Barry and Nathan were up 10 to 7 against Jonathan Bye and Wayne Handley after 11 ends.

This will be concluded this Thursday night.

In other matches played, Michael Eades, Corey Grice and Nathan Dodds defeated Sean Lawton, Arthur Griffith and Peter Lawton 27 to 15 in the B-Grade Triples semi-final.

They will now meet Angus Craig, Toby Craig and Marcus Craig in the final when a date can be arranged.

In a great match of Novice Singles, Toby Craig defeated Michael Eades 26 to 22 in their semi-final match.

Toby will now play the winner of the other semi-final between Sean Lawton and Angus Craig which is to be played Saturday afternoon if possible.

Saturday morning at 9am there will be a game of Two-Bowl Triples played between Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville vs. Arthur Griffith, Kevin Thorogood and Jim Quod.

Eight players turned out for a social game of bowls on Sunday afternoon.

John Anderson, Arthur Griffith, Jim Quod and Linda Flecther (visitor from Burnett Bowls Club) defeated Alan Sanderson, Bruce Uhe, Allan Flecther (visitor) and Peter Lawton 26 to 14.

At this stage we have 13 teams nominated for the Memorial Day on November 7.

There is still three vacant spots for anyone who wants to put a team in.

Wednesday social winners for Bowen Bowls Club Hugh Nation, Dot Wilson and Lou Fordham.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Many congratulations to all the WGC members who did so well in the VW Scramble played on Saturday.

Seven of the eight winning players are WGC members, very well done, you did WGC and PGC proud.

Whitsunday Golf Club fielded 30 players last Sunday on a very warm day, the warmest so far, with just a little breeze later in the morning.

Many players scored extremely well, making the most of the drier conditions giving that extra bit of run on the fairways.

Some pretty good putting was evident with Wayne Temby and Tiina Randmae making least putts on the day with 28 each.

Men’s A-Grade:

Winner: Wayne Temby with 70

Runner-up: Geoff Harrison with 71

Best gross: Jason Bourke

Longest drive: Aaron Watts

Men’s B-Grade:

Winner: Mick Caton with 67

Runner-up: Don Cameron with 70

Best gross: Dean Kercher

Longest drive: Scotty Wardroper

Ladies A-Grade:

Winner: Paula McQuat with 65

Runner-up: Tiina Randmae with 67

Best gross: Anna Winterbourn

Longest Drive: Pauline Redpath

Geoff Harrison, Peta Thomas, Wayne Temby, Tiina Randmae, Mick Caton, Paula McQuat and Don Cameron (absent: Linda Wardroper).

Ladies B-Grade:

Winner: Linda Wardroper with 66

Runner-up: Peta Thomas with 67

Best gross: Pam Casey

Longest drive: Karen Rix

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Don Cameron

1st shot on the 13th: Jason Bourke

Men’s A-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Glenn Rees

1st shot on the 16th: Geoff Harrison

Men’s B-Grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Ron Jamieson

1st shot on the 16th: Mick Caton

Ladies’ A-Grade:

1st shot on the 16th: Penny Wardroper

Ladies’ B-Grade:

3rd shot on the 2nd: Joanne Moynihan

2nd shot on the 16th: Linda Wardroper

Least putts: Wayne Temby and Tiina Randmae, both with 28 putts

Guzzler’s Cup: Ladies B-Grade winner – Linda Wardroper, unfortunate timing with no WGC competition until November 8, which is another Monthly Medal, not only a short time span but no competitions to hit fellow players up for that free drink.

The next WGC competition will be the November Monthly Medal/least putts on November 8, the last Monthly Medal to qualify for Medal of Medals 2020.