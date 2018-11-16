Spread the word about Wave at a Truckie Day

FRIENDLY GESTURE: Doug Kirby believes his national promotion will make the industry better.

FRIENDLY GESTURE: Doug Kirby believes his national promotion will make the industry better. Kirstin Payne

THE founder of Wave at a Truckie Day, Doug Kirby, doesn't care where you live in Australia but he would love people of all ages to participate in the national event on November 22.

"I want everybody on that day to give truckies a wave to show respect for the road transport industry as our drivers keep Australia supplied," said Gold Coast-based Doug, 36.

The Gold Coast-based truckie has been in the industry for 16 years and was behind the wheel of a Mack Superliner Tipper when I spoke to him by phone.

"Respect for truck drivers is a part of the industry which has faded away and I would urge everybody to tell a family member or friend to wave to an oncoming truckie on November 22.

It started last year and Doug described the event as a national feel good day for truckies.

"Many drivers are away from family for long periods, especially the interstate ones, and even local truckies make sacrifices, so this is very important."

Doug said this event would help make the industry a better place and also called on truckies to wave to each other when they passed on the highways and byways.

"Last year there was a lot of positive support on social media and they wanted it to happen again," Doug said.

Wave at a truckie day logo Big Rigs

Although Doug said there were a small minority who expressed negative thoughts about it.

"I call on these to drop all the bullshit for one day and support it.

"Like anything, there were a few people who were negative because they didn't get a wave back, but that doesn't matter.

"Over time if everyone keeps doing it we might see a change," he said.

Doug doesn't care if you live as far north as the Torres Strait to southern Tasmania, over to Western Australia, the NT or anywhere in between.

"I urge everybody to come out and support the day as without trucks, Australia stops," he said.

Many drivers in the industry, especially middle aged and older ones, have told me that the camaradie which used to exist in well and truly a thing of the past.

Examples includes truckies driving past when a driver has broken down or had a puncture or blown a tyre.

They say in the past numerous truckies would pull up to assist but that is not always the case now.

Doug is confident that the day will help restore that respect and camaradie.