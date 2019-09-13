Spring in to a day of family fun at fundraiser

FUN FOR ALL: It will be the ultimate crafternoon at the Children's Spring Festival, which will have a puppet show, live entertainment and face-painting on offer.

WITH spring in full bloom and school holidays around the corner, it seems there's no better time for Whitsunday Steiner School to host a festival.

The inaugural Children's Spring Festival will be held at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on Sunday, September 22, from 10am-3pm.

As the name suggests, it's for the kids, but the adults are guaranteed a fun time as well.

Event organiser Nicole Cranny said Northerlies always offered a fun day out for the family, with heaps on offer to engage all age groups.

Craft activities including beading, making natural dream catchers and Steiner hand kites will have children tapping into the creative parts of their brain.

Market stalls will serve up a mixture of delicious, healthy food along with fair trade and natural wares for your perusal.

Ms Cranny said there would also be face-painting, live entertainment and a Steiner puppet show which will tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The puppets are all handmade and follow the Steiner colour-coding philosophy.

"Each colour means something and evokes a different feeling or mood for that character - for example, an evil queen is purples and greens and a princess is pastel colours,” Ms Cranny said.

There will also be a raffle on offer, and the prizes are jaw-dropping.

CREATE: The Children's Spring Festival is next weekend, and it has a sensational raffle. Contributed

A $5 raffle ticket could win you win one night's accommodation, including breakfast, at the premier Freedom Shores, a $150 Northerlies voucher and an ocean rafting family package valued at $500 - and that's just the first prize.

Second prize includes a wooden playground from Bunnings, a children's gardening kit and a $50 Plants Whitsunday voucher.

Third prize is two vouchers from Kissun Clinics valued at $520, and a $50 Goodness Gracious voucher.

Although the Steiner philosophy is the basis of the event and all money raised will go towards the Whitsunday Steiner School, Ms Cranny encouraged everyone to head along and check out what the day had on offer.

"Even if you're not interested in Steiner education or you're happy with the school your kids are in, it's just going to be a really fun day out,” she said.

Steiner fosters creative thinking and allows children to learn in what's known as a conscious way and Ms Cranny said it offered more than the academic side in traditional schooling.

"They learn how to be happy and to grow within themselves compassion, trust and respect in a natural environment,” she said.