Spring is in the air for the Proserpine flower show

FLOWER POWER: The Proserpine Whitsunday Uniting Church Flower Show and Fete is just around the corner.

FLOWER POWER: The Proserpine Whitsunday Uniting Church Flower Show and Fete is just around the corner. Matthew Newton

THE vivid colours and earthy scent of local flora displayed at the Proserpine Whitsunday Uniting Church Flower Show and Fete will herald the arrival of Spring come September.

The local, traditional event, running for its 76th year, will bring the community together under the theme "Looking into my garden” with a variety of local flowers to be exhibited.

Held for the entire district, the event welcomes entries of flowers, fruit, vegetables, plants and cooking, showcasing the floral beauty and vegetation of our region.

Aside from the eye-catching arrangements, there will be floral art and craft, morning tea and lunch, mystery parcels, a biscuit stall and a cake stall.

Activities will be running to occupy young, budding gardeners including a craft competition in which they will be able to create their own garden using any method.

Mini masterchefs will also get to try their hand at a cooking competition to decorate three cupcakes to look like flowers.

Prizes will be awarded for each year level, from prep to grade six and for junior and senior high school.

The categories for other awards are divided into flowers, orchids and pot plants, vegetable and fruit, cakes, biscuit and slice, pickles, relish and jam and finally confectionary.

Prepare your finest blooms and go into the running for ribbons and trophies awarded for champion gerbera, champion pansy, champion rose and champion cut bloom.

In its 76th successful year, the show and fete is set to be the perfect family outing.

FLOWERY FEST:

- WHEN: Saturday, September 1, 10-2.30pm

- WHERE: Proserpine Cyclone Shelter, Sterry St, Proserpine

- COST: Adult, $4, children under 14, free