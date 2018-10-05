Springfest declared a success

Some of the region's ukulele players came together to learn from Townsville's Anu Grace.

THE weather was perfect, the festival site was bathed in moonlight and Wintermoon Springfest was a great success.

The event from September 21 to 23 delighted travellers and locals who attended the small, relaxed festival at Cameron's Pocket.

Springfest is renowned for being a smaller, more intimate family-friendly festival and festivalgoers were delighted with the size and scope of the event, which had a focus on music, art and soul.

The musicians on the weekend program travelled from as far away as Victoria to play at Springfest.

FESTIVAL FUN: Friends Jenny Stratford, Lorrie Powell and Tony Chetwin had a great reunion at Springfest. contributed

Among the musical treats was the reunion appearance of iconic band Jigzag, reforming after 10 years especially for this event.

The wedding of Joshua and Angie Notting, aka popular Mackay duo Swoon, was a highlight of the weekend and their celebrations culminated in them hosting of the final concert on Sunday afternoon. Thoughts of the hardworking festival organisers now turn to the legendary Wintermoon Festival scheduled for Labour Day weekend at the beginning of May 2019.

Details will be posted on the Wintermoon Festival website regularly and early-bird tickets will be available from November.