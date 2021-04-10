Spurned lover blasted over ‘outrageous’ revenge porn act

Arden Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to stalking and distributing intimate images over a former flame.

A dumped lover who angrily sent an explicit video to a former flame's new boyfriend in what has typically become known as revenge porn has been blasted over the "outrageous breach of trust".

Arden Keith Bennett met the woman on dating app Plenty of Fish and the pair began a brief casual intimate relationship in 2020.

She broke it off and got back together with her boyfriend.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard during the relationship she sent him a number of intimate images and a 31 second video of her wearing lingerie.

After they broke up, the 21 year old became "obsessive" ringing her multiples at all hours.

He also sent a copy of the 31-second video to her new partner with a message that read "your girl's so good ay the boy's are loving the view".

The court heard he also wrote "she was so good to f*** and she even wanted to meet up again and again".

In a victim impact statement to the court, the woman said it had made her feel "uneasy, violated".

The court heard he even contacted her using a fake Facebook account and forwarded her the video along with lewd messages.

Bennett pleaded guilty to stalking and distributing intimate images.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark said his client had no criminal history.

The court heard he finished high school but was unemployed because of a condition, known as Marfan syndrome, which impacted his physical ability to work.

Mr Clark said Bennett accepted his response to the break-up was "extremely" bad.

He had since been in a new relationship for about five months with someone he had known for years and who was in court in support.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen labelled the conduct an "outrageous breach of trust and confidence".

"These laws exist to protect people who on the basis of good faith and invariable understandings of strict confidence might share this type of material with those with whom they have a close relationship," Mr Aberdeen said.

"To send this on to somebody else is a complete betrayal of that confidence, it is a complete betrayal of the trust that they reposed in you.

"And it is a complete betrayal of the victim personally.

"You have affected her self-esteem."

Mr Aberdeen told Bennett it was in his favour the material shared was of "a low explicit impact" and as such he found it would be too harsh to record convictions.

"That is not however in any way to playdown what has happened here," he said.

Bennett was placed on a 15-month probation order.

