Spurs keeper suffers gruesome arm injury

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal as Spurs' miserable week continued with a 3-0 defeat by Brighton.

Lloris was at fault for dropping a simple cross into the box before falling backwards as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net to give Brighton a dream start after just three minutes.

The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.

Spurs players rush to aid a stricken Hugo Lloris.

The French football federation confirmed Lloris had withdrawn from the world champions' squad to face Iceland and Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifiers next week.

Last season's Champions League finalists have now won just three of their first 11 games of the season in all competitions.

The injury and subsequent defeat completed a horror week for the north Londoners who were smashed 7-2 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich just four days earlier.

Brighton have now moved up to 13th and can thank Aaron Mooy, who is set to feature for the Socceroos in upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei, for their improved form of late.

Midfielder Mooy was impressive on Brighton's left side, playing the full 90, in only his second start under coach Graham Potter since joining on loan from relegated Huddersfield in the off-season.

The Socceroo won five tackles and completed three dribbles in a classy performance, while Australia teammate Mathew Ryan made some dominant saves in the last 10 minutes to ensure the hosts kept a clean sheet.

"I thought we deserved the win, 100 per cent today, and yeah, we played really well," Mooy said.