Squad eyes off premiership after topping the ladder

THE Whitsunday United women cemented their minor premiership at the weekend with a strong 8-5 win over the visiting Rangers, which put them 6 points clear of the opposition.

In a spirited, high-scoring encounter Willow Gaffney added 4 more goals to her tally and Rosie Taylor was as reliable as ever putting 3 goals away.

Edna McDonald also added a well-deserved goal to the tally.

The team is now focusing on the finals series and working towards a premiership win after being the form team of the season.

The premier men’s team had a stunning 4-3 win over the Crusaders in a game that had the local crowd on their feet.

The visitors had no real answers as the home team piled on the pressure in the second half.

James McEvoy-Bowe added another two goals to his tally, with Kristian Mulholland and Ashley Kurt contributing a goal each.

A great win for a team that has struggled with injuries this year.

It was a mixed bag for the Whitsunday United youth teams with the U13/14 starting the day with a massive win in Mackay.

Overcoming the early morning start, the Whitsunday team came out of the blocks scoring 2 goals within minutes of the opening whistle.

They went on to score 11 goals with Liam Steen leading the way with 3 goals, showing he was hungry for action all day, charging onto every ball.

Whitsunday United premier player Kurt Ashley determined to stifle the attack. Photo: Alison Langevad Photography

Cynan Hughes was rewarded for his consistent efforts this year with a goal in the second half. Alice Wheeler scored two goals including a cracker from the outfield.

Jazz Knezevic scored two goals, as did Ethan Rugless who led by example all day.

The premier U13/14 squad went down in a somewhat controversial game, losing 7-0 against the run of play.

While the result is disappointing, it won’t affect their finals chances and coach Allan Milostic praised the team for the way they continued to contest every ball, despite the scoreboard.

“I’m proud of their effort today,” he said.

The U15/16 team came close to a win, pressuring the Crusaders in the second half with several opportunities going just shy of the posts.

With several players backing up from a previous game, the heat took its toll and the team let a late goal in to go down 1-3.

It was a sensational game to watch with Oscar Hill starring in goals and Ky Borghero and Martin Burbano tireless in midfield but it was a genuine team effort with everyone battling to the end.