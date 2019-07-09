Squash club prepares to celebrate 50-year milestone

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: The Tuesday Ladies Squash crew enjoy a Biggest Morning Tea at the courts. The club will celebrate its 50-year milestone on Saturday night.

THE Tuesday Ladies Squash group will mark 50 years of taking to the courts at a celebration at the Proserpine RSL on Saturday night.

The group began with the construction of the squash courts in Chapman St, Proserpine in 1969.

Squash was a popular sport in its heyday and there were so many games to play that half the teams played in the morning and the rest took to the court in the afternoon.

Unfortunately its popularity has tapered off over the years due to work commitments and busy lifestyles.

Morning teas have always been a highlight at the club, and young children were always well looked after by the players.

The yearly highlight of Tuesday Ladies Squash is the break-up party where all the teams put on a skit and dress up in costumes.

The group continued to play in Proserpine until 2016, when the roof began to leak. It was badly damaged in Cyclone Ului, before being completely ruined by Cyclone Debbie.

For the last three years, the Tuesday Ladies Squash group has been playing on the courts at the Fitness Venue in Cannonvale, however there is talk about resurrecting the courts in Proserpine.

The group's 50-year celebrations will include a meet and greet, dinner and a slideshow of photos taken throughout the years.

There will also be albums on display with memorabilia, and some ladies will also be performing skits that will bring back many memories.

Tuesday Ladies Squash will continue at the Fitness Venue in Cannonvale, with social games starting on the first Tuesday after the school holidays - July 16. Play will start at 9.30am.

Numbers have been dwindling at an alarming rate, so the group would love would to see some new faces. Anyone is welcome. The focus is on fun and friendship.