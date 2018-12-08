Squash season wraps up

Most rubbers won and most points won by Joy Vitanza, who is pictured with president Alex Ogilvie-Knight

SQUASH: Tuesday Ladies Squash capped another fine season with their annual grand final day.

Team 1 lived up to their moniker by securing the title courtesy of a thrilling 2-1 win against Team 2 in the decider.

Pauline Ogilvie gave Team 2 a dream start with an impressive 3/27 to 0/7 defeat of Marian Churchward.

But Brenda Cowan levelled proceedings by defeating Louise Cox in a cracking contest.

Cox finished with more points, but it was Cowan who won the tie 3/31 to 1/33.

That set the stage for the contest between Leanne Hinschen and Alex Ogilvie-Knight.

Hinschen sealed the honours 3/27 to 0/10 to ensure premiership glory for Team 1.

Marian Churchward, Brenda Cowan and Leanne Hinschen proved the premiership-winning combination in Tuesday Ladies Squash this season.

Team 3 played Team 4 in the battle for the wooden-spoon.

Di O'Donnell was busy, playing all three matches, which resulted in defeats to Joy Vitanza, Ida Arici and Tania Skaife.

Grand final day was also notable for the news from Marian Churchward, who announced her retirement from squash after more than 40 years.

Tuesday Ladies Squash wished Marian all the best and thanked her for such a valuable contribution to the sport during a fine career.

Squash will begin in 2019 on Tuesday, January 29 for round robins.

Joy Vitanza, Tania Skaife and Ida Arici from Team 3, who finished as minor premiers.

A reminder that 2019 also marks 50 years of Tuesday Ladies Squash, with a function to celebrate the occasion.

Please visit the Tuesday Ladies Squash Facebook page as they will be putting updates on it.

They will be looking to confirm attendance for the event early next year.

People who do not have Facebook will be receiving an invitation in the mail.

The date for the function will be Saturday, July 6, probably at the RSL.