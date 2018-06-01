Squid and mackerel showing up around the fringing reefs

This red emperor was pushing 10kg and landed with Sea Fever Sportfishing earlier this month.

This red emperor was pushing 10kg and landed with Sea Fever Sportfishing earlier this month. Ash Matthews

Islands

THE islands have been fishing extremely well over the past week, with the squid turning up. Most islands have had the mackerel and fingermark reported in great numbers, fingermark have been in good number and size for anglers dropping live squid down and soft plastics around the deeper shoals around the islands.

Mackerel have been around the islands for guys trolling and live baiting around Narra Inlet and Dolphin Point.

With the weather dropping, I would say, this weekend Mackerel Bay and Double Rock would be well worth a shot jigging, live baiting or trolling.

Coral trout have slowed down a bit but are still being caught in good numbers around the fringing reef and there has also been a lot of good sized sweetlip being reported around the fringing reef.

Lee Tapian with a solid golden trevally caught on hard body and landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Jewfish will be on the cards this weekend with the smaller tides in the deeper channels and shoals around the islands. Long tail tuna have been seen around the island but have been a bit of a pain to catch as they are quite large fish moving extremely quickly.

Rockwalls and wharf

SHUTE Harbour wharf has been very quiet over the past week with a lot of south-east wind blowing straight into Shute Harbour, making the water extremely dirty and making the herring leave the area. With the wind dying down hopefully the reports from Shute Harbour will get better.

Whisper Bay boat ramp has been the place to fish over the past week with good reports of grunter being caught on the rising tide using prawns.

Terry with a nice eating-sized jew fish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

And some really big grunter have been reported.

There has also been good reports of golden trevally and queenfish being caught off the rock wall by anglers using soft plastic and a few getting caught on bait also.

Port of Airlie rock wall, over the full moon, produced some nice barramundi and mangrove jack being caught on live mullet at night has had the best reports, there has also been some grunter and sweetlip being caught in the channel by anglers using prawns and squid.

Cannonvale beach has had some good size winter whiting showing up with anglers reporting catching a good feed of whiting on the rising tide using prawns and worms as bait they have also caught a few flathead while chasing whiting.

GOLDEN CATCH: Jamie Latter proudly holding up his son Luke's first ever big fish, a nice golden trevally, landed on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rivers and creeks

PROSERPINE river has still had a good run of crabs with reports of good sized crabs moving around the creek which would have been helped by the bit of rain we got last week. Barramundi and salmon are still being caught in good numbers.

The deeper bends of the creek being the best for salmon and the shallower straights producing the barramundi from reports using smaller live mullet and trolling 2.5 m Halco laserpro 120s in the shallower straights being most effective.

Flathead have been showing up in great numbers around the mouth of the river with a few anglers fishing from the shore around Wilsons beach.

The coastal creeks have been fishing well for mangrove jack using small live mullet cast close to the snags and a few flathead caught around the mouths of the creeks by anglers using live mullet with a few flathead being oversized and having to be let go.

There has also been a few mud crabs being reported in the local creeks but not in great numbers but anglers have been saying they have been great sized crabs.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Sarah Latter with a nice coral trout pulled up off a shallow patch of reef with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Dingo beach/Hydeaway Bay

THE continued blustery conditions have been hampering most anglers from venturing too far offshore, lucky for us at Hydeaway Bay we have such good inshore grounds and they have been firing pretty well. We've been getting multiple species of mackerel and trevally close to shore in Edgecumbe Bay and the near shore reefs have been producing some nice trout.

To get the bigger trout on the chew, we've had to do a fair bit of burleying but it has paid results. Using soft plastics or setting live baits down near the bottom has been getting most of the better fish.

It looks like we've got a little window in the weather this weekend so it could be a good opportunity to get out into some deeper water and target some nannygai, jewfish and grunter.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing