Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Squirting dildo thief caught on camera

by Nic Darveniza
4th Jul 2019 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

This tattooed man walked out of a sex shop north of Brisbane without paying for a 7.5" squirting dildo and other "personal items". Unluckily for the thief, CCTV cameras captured every moment of the bizarre robbery. 

The man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a 7.5" squirting dildo, a sex machine stand and other accessories related to the machine.

The man told the shop attendant at the BeDaring adult shop at Caboolture South that he had a similar device at home.

This man walked out of a Caboolture sex shop without paying for
This man walked out of a Caboolture sex shop without paying for "personal accessories" Picture: Supplied

The store's social media page shared the CCTV footage of the incident, filmed in the early hours of Saturday morning on June 29.

"This person was in such a hurry in his fresh (as f---) pink kicks, he forgot to pay for a 7.5" squirting dildo and sex machine stand on his way out of our Caboolture store!" the caption read.

The man was dressed in dark clothing, a tan cap and pink and purple sneakers.

He had a distinctive neck tattoo.

A police spokesman said investigations were continuing.

 

MORE CRIME NEWS

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    premium_icon Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    News 'How many more times will it take for him to get the message?'

    Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    premium_icon Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    Business Tiny pests could wreck havoc after colonies spotted in ports.

    Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    premium_icon Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    News Savers have been warned to shop around

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards