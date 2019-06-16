Sri Lanka refuse to front media after Australia loss

After complaining about hotels, transport and the state of pitches, Sri Lanka's beef with the ICC escalated after its 87-run defeat to Australia as the team failed to satisfy its mandated media duties.

The ICC is certain to sanction the team that spent last week lashing out at tournament organisers, complaining that its team hotels and bus are substandard and it has been forced to play on unfair pitches.

An ICC official banged on the sulking Sri Lankan's dressing room door at London's The Oval, asking who would be fronting the press.

But they were curtly told that the team had decided to abandon its mandated media requirements.

Sri Lanka is one of two teams travelling without a media manager.

Teams are required to put up one player or coach for the official post-match media conference and then two additional players speak to journalists in a mixed zone.

Australia put match-winner Aaron Finch up for the main press conference and then left-arm bowlers Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in the mixed zone.

The ICC was last night deciding what level it should charge Sri Lanka for breaching its code of conduct.

The snub was a blow to Sri Lanka's travelling media contingent, which has invested a lot of money to cover its team at the World Cup in England.

It also denied Dimuth Karunaratne the chance to tell the story of his highest ODI score, with the captain's 97 (108) sparking hopes of a stunning upset early in Sri Lanka's run chase.

Sri Lanka's relationship with the ICC has long been strained with complaints in previous tournaments also lodged.