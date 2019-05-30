Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.
Sri Lankans are intercepted by the Australian navy, before being brought to Christmas Island then deported back to Colombo by plane.
Politics

Asylum seeker boat intercepted

by AAP
30th May 2019 8:33 AM

Twenty Sri Lankan asylum seekers have been flown back to their home country after their boat was intercepted en route to Australia, it has been reported.

The vessel, which was carrying at least one baby, was spotted last week in the Indian Ocean heading for the northwest coast, The Australian reports.

The asylum seekers were detained for a few days on Christmas Island before being flown to Colombo on a government charter jet yesterday after their asylum claims were rejected.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Christmas Island detention centre. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Christmas Island detention centre. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

The boat had left Sri Lanka in the first week of May, not long after the deadly Easter bombing attacks on hotels and churches.

So far 186 asylum seekers have been sent back to Sri Lanka since the Coalition won government in 2013, according to The Australian.

More Stories

Show More
asylum seekers australia boats politics seniors-news sri lanka

Top Stories

    'He has re-written our history': Local historian's legacy

    'He has re-written our history': Local historian's legacy

    News The further he delved, the more he uncovered just how much "Chinese whispers” and second-hand information had twisted local history over time.

    40 YEARS: "It's going to be a big loss to see him go."

    premium_icon 40 YEARS: "It's going to be a big loss to see him go."

    News Inspector to soon retire after serving the Whitsundays.

    Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    premium_icon Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

    News Cadets get unique experience flying above Airlie in Eagle One.