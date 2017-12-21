St Cath's grads get their results

FIRST CLASS: The first cohort of Year 12 students have just graduated from St Catherine's Catholic College. Among them are Adrian Vowles, Cassidy Webb, Liam Stephens, April Boddington, Adam Edgar, Khloee Kendall and Jayde Woodley.

FIVE years ago they were the first fresh-faced Year 8 students to enrol at St Catherine's Catholic College's secondary campus.

Now, just weeks after the school's first Year 12 cohort walked out the gates for the last time, these students have been forging their paths in the wider world.

Many have already entered into trades, the defence force and the local workforce, while others celebrate outstanding tertiary admissions Overall Position scores.

Thirty per cent of the school's OP-eligible students achieved an OP between 1 and 5.

Liam Stephens, who received an OP2, hopes to continue his study in maths and science, undertaking a dual major in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Queensland.

Aaron Moore also received an OP2 after majoring in humanities at St Catherine's, and has decided to take a gap year before heading to university in 2019.

Other university hopefuls include Cassidy Webb, who plans to study occupational therapy, and Adrian Vowles, who is looking to study applied sciences in marine environments and Antarctic studies at the University of Tasmania.

In the New Year Jade Woodley and Nick Faletti will both join the Australian Defence Force, Jade as a communications technician and Nick as an apprentice chef.

Caleb Robinson and Liam Dand take on apprenticeships at the Proserpine Sugar Mill, Caleb as an apprentice electrician and Liam as an apprentice boilermaker.

Patrick Botta, Khloee Kendall, Rebekah Coles, Jasmin Tickle, David Hiscox and Oliver Jones have all secured apprenticeships and work with local businesses.

College principal Sharyn Bell has known many of the graduates since their prep years and could not be prouder of her students' achievements.

"How we measure our success as a college is much greater than purely academic achievements,” Mrs Bell said.

"Our aim is to develop young people of good character and strong convictions.

"It has been an honour and a privilege watching our first graduating class of Year 12 students progress and succeed.”

Their last week of school was a celebration of academic excellence, close friendships and shared journey, culminating in a farewell Mass when the college community said goodbye and wished them well.