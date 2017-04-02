29°
St Cath's on road to recovery

Inge Hansen | 2nd Apr 2017 5:07 PM
Devastation in Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.
Devastation in Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

IT WAS full steam ahead at St Catherine's Catholic College this morning as volunteers flooded the grounds in an effort to fix extensive damage caused by Cyclone Debbie.

Co-Principal Sharon Bell said staff from Gilroy Santa Maria Catholic College in Ingham came down to offer their help and supply a sausage sizzle and cold drinks.

"It was very touching and it's wonderful that we have this extended community within the catholic school system that they would go to the trouble to drive 4.5 hours and they're all on school holidays," she said.

"I'm just very grateful to all the community members who are turning up today so it's wonderful."

Ms Bell said trees and playground equipment were torn down and shade sails shredded but the worst damage came from flooding.

"The administration and majority of classrooms were completely flooded with ankle deep water and that's the biggest issue," she said.

"It was mainly in the Mercy campus but it also occurred at the other campuses. We were expecting flooding in certain classrooms so on Friday all the teachers went through all the preparations and took things off the floor and sandbagged some doors but it wasn't enough. We didn't expect the amount of flooding we received."

The carpets will be ripped up from classrooms on Monday and structural damage will be assessed.

