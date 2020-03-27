St Cath’s ready to tackle ‘uncharted waters’

Teachers at St Catherine's in Proserpine have been preparing to take classes online.

THE principal of St Catherine’s Catholic College has commended staff in navigating “uncharted territory” as they focus on online learning to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The State Government announced yesterday schools across Queensland will essentially start their holidays early next week with a blanket five ‘student-free’ days due to come into force on Monday.

Students will not be required to attend school next week unless they are the children of essential workers or vulnerable children, such as those in out-of-home care.

However, principal of St Catherine’s Catholic College Luke Thomson said staff had been working to develop online learning for the past two weeks and are prepared to teach online if required next term.

“The staff have been supporting those students not at school through our online platform during this time, while teaching the students who are in their class each day,” he said.

“At this stage, we are continuing to plan to be teaching online in term two, however the government will determine that.

“This will include videoed lessons, real-time online lessons, narrated presentations, class discussions and more. “

The State Government’s move to implement student free days comes as a bid to help lessen the spread of coronavirus.

However, the Federal Government has continually urged that schools are to remain open, with the likelihood of students returning to class after the Easter holidays yet to be determined.

Mr Thomson said a move to online learning may create some difficulties, especially for the year 12 cohort, but staff were doing all they could to ease the pressure.

“There is no doubt that this will provide its challenges, possibly more so in practical based subjects. However, our staff have been working tirelessly together to ensure our students are not disadvantaged,” he said.

“Our year 12 students will be well prepared for their exams but again there is no doubt that these are challenges that no other senior cohort has had to face.

“I know that our student support networks and pastoral leaders will be working hard to ensure all students personal wellbeing is monitored and supported throughout this time.”

In what he called “uncharted territory”, Mr Thomson also commended the work of all the staff members at St Catherine’s and called for the support of parents over the coming weeks.

“I could not ask for a better group of staff to be working with throughout this time,” he said.

“Everyone needs to understand that we are asking all teachers to discard the way they have worked and taught all their life and begin to engage with students and take responsibility for their learning in a totally foreign way.

“All staff understand the enormity of the task, but they have thrown themselves into the development of new content and the study of new practice to ensure our students are catered for.

“Creation of online learning resources and learning activities is new to the majority of teachers, it’s new to parents, and it’s new to the majority of our students.

“If the curriculum is required to be delivered in an online space for an extended period of time it is essential that families, students and teachers are all working together to support the learning, which will ensure the best outcomes for the students.”