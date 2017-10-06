St Cath's students are helping save lives

David Hiscox and Stephanie McGoldrick were part of the group of St Cath's students assembling birthing kits.

ST CATHERINE'S Catholic College students driven by social justice can rest easy knowing they are saving lives.

After holding a trivia night which raised $1200, St Cath's were able to contribute 400 birthing kits with an additional 100 put forward by the Whitsunday Zonta Club.

Included in the berthing kit are everything required for a sanitary birth such as gloves, soap, a piece of string, razor, gauze and plastic square.

Once assembled, the kits are taken to a centre in Adelaide and then distributed across the globe to ensure pregnant women can give birth to their children in a sanitary fashion.

Today, a group of 21 Zonta Club and St Cath's students went through the process of assembling the kits.

Year 12 student and Zonta Club member David Hiscox was one of the students putting the kits together and he said it was "fulfilling” to be involved in a cause which supported disadvantaged women.

"With every one of these birthing kits we are saving at least one life and even one life is a difference. Any difference you can make is amazing, so I'm glad to be a part of this,” he said.

"With just the little things we wouldn't think about in day to day life, with just one square metre of plastic that you can get from the corner shop for 50 cents, that increases the chance of saving someone's life substantially.”

Mr Hiscox said he joined the organisation because he wanted to be a part of an organisation which fought back against inequality.

"I've been in Zonta since the start of the year and what got me interested is that I noticed there is a lot of discrimination against women and men in the workplace,” he said.

"Zonta is an advocate for women in the workplace and everywhere else where there is rampant inequality, so I would like to be a part of something which goes a way toward fixing it.”

Zonta Club member and St Cath's teacher Annie Lloyd-Lewis said Zonta club's support for the cause was a no-brainer.

"It was just a need that was drawn to Zonta's attention and it aligns with the cause of advocacy for women so we decided we would take it up and support the cause,” she said.

"By getting young women involved and educated it brings that awareness of what they can do, with something small like this.”

The birthing kit advocacy was first organised in 2001 by Whitsunday Zonta Club member Wendy Downes, who visits Whitsunday schools every year to help get school kids involved.

Ms Downes said the club received feedback on the effectiveness of the birthing kits and where in the world they get sent to, including places such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia and across Africa.

"These students are the best packers we have had, St Cath's has been fantastic and they have contributed greatly to this project,” she said.

The Whitsunday Zonta Club ladies will also work with Proserpine State High School students on October 18 to assemble a further 500 kits.