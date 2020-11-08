St Cath’s students honoured after year of hard work

Kade Harrison and Ruby Cran with the house champion trophy at the St Catherine’s Catholic College Awards Night. Picture: Supplied

WITH only weeks left of the 2020 school year, students at St Catherine’s Catholic College have been acknowledged for their hard work and achievements.

At the school’s annual awards ceremony, Year 12 student Jessica Porter took home the Caltex Secondary All Rounder Award while Year 6 student Ocea O’Brien took home the Caltex Primary All Rounder Award.

In academics, Year 6 student Theresa Bates was awarded the Jane Telford Academic Prize and Year 12 student Ben Li was awarded the Agnes Pini English Excellence Award.

On the sporting front, Jy Parkinson in Year 9 was named Sportsman of the Year and Sari Goodall in Year 8 was named Sportswoman of the Year.

Koby Johnson-Follett and Corey Stroud, both in Year 6, were named the primary school Sportspeople of the Year and Toby Craig on Year 11 was awarded the Australian Olympic Changemaker Award.

Frayne house took out the honours of 2020 House Champion and Ignatius took out the House Spirit Award.

In arts, Hannah King took home the Performing Arts Award and Jack Patullo was awarded Outstanding Creativity in Visual Arts.