St Cath's students win praise

ST CATHERINE'S Catholic College congratulate Maeve Hornstra and Josh Jarvis who achieved a distinction in the recent Computational and Algorithmic Thinking competition.

The college is very proud of the intelligent duo who were placed in the top 10% students in Australia.

Maeve was placed in the top 10% and Josh on the top 5%.

St Catherine's Year 5 students Summah Quinlan, Kara Donkers, Luke McNally and Noah Connell received their medals from the Deputy Director of Catholic Education in Townsville, Mr Ross Horner.

The students won the Consolation Final of the Quest for Knowledge competition that was held in Townsville on May 23.

The students did an outstanding job representing the college.

In sports news, student Kaylem Douthwaite competed in the QLD NRL Vic Jensen Carnival in early July.

Kaylem was the only U11 player to be selected from the Whitsundays Schoolboys' competition to play for the North QLD team.

He travelled to Townsville every weekend for a month just for training and competed in Bundaberg recently with his team.

The carnival hosts 10 of the best teams in Queensland and Kaylem's team from North Queensland came in third overall.

This is the best result North Queensland has ever had in the carnival.

A massive effort given as they were the underdogs and competed against some amazing teams.