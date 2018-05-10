St Cath's take field

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a milestone match for the area, St Catherine's Catholic College and Proserpine State High School will come face-to-face in a secondary Rugby League match on May 16 as part of the Mackay District Secondary School's Rugby League competition (MDSSRL).

St Catherine's Manresa Campus has formally introduced a Rugby League program this year, with their inaugural squad entering the Year 8 competition offered by MDSSRL.

The establishment of secondary Rugby League at St Catherine's has been on the agenda for HPE teacher and coach Bruce Laguna for many years.

In 2018, the College has been able to develop a squad of 20 Year 7 and 8 students all keen to pull on a jersey for St Cath's.

The side has a mixture of ability, and for some, this is their first taste of rugby league.

"Our local Braham's players and CQ rep player bring experience to the side,” Mr Laguna said.

"However, it is also great to see the progress of players new to the game.”

"We don't have the 50, 60 or 80 years of history that many schools in the competition have on their side.

"Our boys are paving the way for many rugby league teams to come and contribute to school culture by showing pride in the navy and gold jersey.”

Brian Poschelk Dental has offered free mouth guards to the squad, Pluto Brahman's coach Justin Follett assists regularly with the team and Lucy Pepper helps out as first aid officer.

"It is great that the community is excited to see St Cath's field a league team and show their support to the boys in different ways.”

The local derby will be played at St Catherine's Manresa campus, Renwick Rd, at 4pm with spectators welcome.