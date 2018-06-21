St Cath's take on state's finest

NETBALL: PROSERPINE'S St Catherine's College will be one of 64 schools from around the state to travel to the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival in Townsville July 1 - 6 to play five days of netball.

St Catherine's Catholic College Manresa campus will join the carnival for the first time this year after being given a late invitation to play.

Order of Australia Medallist and former Firebird Tracey Bruce, along with former Australian coach and Commonwealth Games medallist, the legendary Vicky Wilson will be selecting both an All Stars and Rising Stars team as part of a talent identification program.

Despite a short preparation time, the team has come together well and are training twice a week under the close guidance of coach and HPE teacher Ashleigh Kaye.

They have also been receiving overwhelming community support to assist in financing their week-long stay.

Proserpine Post Office has climbed on board as the team's major sponsor along with Rod Grittner Nissan, Veris Surveying and St Catherine's Catholic College Parents and Friends (P&C).

The Whitsundays Returned Serviceman League sub-branch has also loaned the team their bus for the week to transport the girls to and from Murray Sporting Complex where the games will be held.

Sports coordinator Bruce Laguna said acceptance into this competition hds provided additional focus for the school's developing netball program.

"Looking towards 2019, the school has already made some initial plans for their attendance at the 20th Anniversary QISSN carnival in Bundaberg and the squad will begin training in Term 3,” he said.

"It is the hope that in years to come, a senior Rugby League team will also join the netball girls as part of the Confraternity Shield, a well-known and respected Rugby League carnival.”